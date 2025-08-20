Start Time for LAFC Road Match against San Jose Changed

Major League Soccer (MLS) and the San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the kickoff time for LAFC's regular-season road match against San Jose, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at 4:30 p.m. PT at Levi Stadium, will now start at 5:30 p.m. PT. The match will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN App and 980 AM La Mera Mera.







