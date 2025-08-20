San Diego FC Acquires Defender Leo Duru on Loan from EFL Championship Side Blackburn Rovers F.C.

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today the Club has acquired defender Leo Duru from EFL side Blackburn Rovers F.C. on loan through June 2026 with a permanent purchase option. Duru will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We're happy to welcome Leo to San Diego," said SDFC Sporting Director Tyler Heaps. "He's a player we have been monitoring for many months and is a defender with exceptional physical attributes that can also play further forward. We look forward to supporting his development and seeing him continue to grow in his professional journey with SDFC."

Duru, 20, joins SDFC after progressing through the Blackburn Rovers Academy, where he made 74 appearances, recording three goals and nine assists across U-18 and U-21 competitions. He made his senior debut in the EFL Championship during a 1-1 draw against Burnley on August 31, 2024, and has made three senior appearances in total.

This year, Duru joined EPL League Two side Barrow on loan, where he registered eight appearances (seven starts) and one goal.

Born in Manchester, England, Duru is also eligible to represent Nigeria and the United States at the international level. He has appeared four times for the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team, making his debut in a friendly against the Chile U-20 National Team on October 12, 2024.

Transaction: SDFC acquired defender Leo Duru on loan from EFL Championship side Blackburn Rovers F.C. through June 2026 with a permanent purchase option. Duru will be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Name: Leo Duru

Position: Defender

Height:  5-10

Weight:  174 lbs.

Born: January 12, 2005

Age: 20

Birthplace:  Manchester, England

Previous Club: Blackburn Rovers F.C.

Pronunciation: LEE-oh DOO-roo







Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.