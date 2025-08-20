Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from New York Red Bulls
Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release
Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - $125,000 in 2025 GAM and additional $50,000 in 2026 GAM - from New York Red Bulls in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquires $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - $125,000 in 2025 GAM and additional $50,000 in 2026 GAM - from New York Red Bulls in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.
