Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from New York Red Bulls
MLS Toronto FC

Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from New York Red Bulls

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC News Release


Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - $125,000 in 2025 GAM and additional $50,000 in 2026 GAM - from New York Red Bulls in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquires $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) - $125,000 in 2025 GAM and additional $50,000 in 2026 GAM - from New York Red Bulls in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

Check out the Toronto FC Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from August 20, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central