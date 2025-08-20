LA Galaxy Play Host to C.F. Pachuca in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarterfinal Tonight, Wednesday, August 20

Published on August 20, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - Continuing their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy play host to LIGA MX side C.F. Pachuca in the Quarterfinals of the competition tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 20 (8:45 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

In eight all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 3-3-2 (16 GF, 12 GA). In six all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 2-2-2 (13 GF, 8 GA). Thursday's match marked the third meeting across all competitions between the Galaxy and Santos Laguna, with LA trailing the series 1-1-1 (4 GF, 4 GA). In three matches played during Phase One of the competition, the LA Galaxy finished with an unbeaten record of 2-0-1 (10 GF, 3 GA, +7 GD), recorded the second most goals scored (10) and held the second-best goal differential (+7) amongst all MLS and LIGA MX teams. In four matches played against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-2 (11 GF, 4 GA). I n two all-time SuperLiga matches played between LA and C.F. Pachuca, the Galaxy hold a 1-0-1 record. LA is unbeaten in two all-time matches played against Pachuca at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LA Galaxy Run of Form

LA holds a 2-2-2 (14 GF, 10 GA) record in six matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31. Joseph Paintsil scored his fifth goal of the 2025 MLS Regular Season in the match against Miami on Aug. 16. Paintsil, who ranks first on the Galaxy with nine goals scored across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, has recorded five goal contributions (4 goals, 1 assist) in his last five matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31.

LA Galaxy vs. C.F. Pachuca

Leagues Cup 2025 - Quarterfinal

Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025 | 8:45 p.m. PT (Actual Kick: 9:05 p.m. PT)

Dignity Health Sports Park | Los Angeles

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Keith Costigan (Play-By-Play); Maurice Edu (Analyst)

MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Pablo Ramirez (Play-By-Play); Jesus Bracamontes (Analyst)







