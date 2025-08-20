Keys to the Match: Back Three

New York City FC travel to face FC Cincinnati on Saturday evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.

Here are the Keys to the Match, presented by Ford.

Back Three

One of the hallmarks of Pat Noonan's time in Cincinnati has been his use of a back three.

Noonan alters the configuration in front of that trio, but with Miles Robinson, Matt Miazga, and Nick Hagglund, he has a solid foundation. Cincy currently sits atop the Eastern Conference and is gunning for a second Supporters' Shield in the last three seasons.

Alongside that back three, Noonan utilizes defenders as wingbacks. DeAndre Yedlin, a former U.S. international, offers speed and coverage down the right, while Lukas Engel, on loan from Middlesbrough, brings that pedigree with him.

Cincinnati's approach allows them to keep the pitch wide and create space not just down the flanks but also in central areas for playmaker Evander. The former Portland Timbers man has been an important figure for Cincinnati this season.

New York City FC will need to manage that space and maintain a compact shape out of possession if they are to limit Cincinnati's attacking opportunities.

Big Test

New York City FC have enjoyed some success on the road of late.

Two wins and a draw on the road in MLS have been vital in keeping New York City above the playoff line amid a tight Eastern Conference.

The team should take huge confidence from that run when they take on Cincinnati this weekend. Their last three wins have all come from behind, with the players showing resilience to claim full points.

Pascal Jansen challenged his team to start games better after falling behind to Nashville SC on Sunday, but the squad also deserves tremendous credit for the character shown to turn things around.

Saturday presents New York City with a chance to test themselves - and their character - against a team at the top of the East. If they can pass that test, they will send a major message to the rest of the conference.

Head to Head

New York City FC edges the head-to-head record between the two teams, nine wins to six. All nine of New York City's victories have come in MLS play, while only four of Cincinnati's have.

Only one goal has been scored across the two most recent meetings (including regular season and playoffs). Julián Fernández gave New York City all three points earlier this season. Prior to that, however, there had been at least four goals scored in three of the previous four encounters.

The highest-scoring fixture between the sides was an eight-goal thriller in Ohio. It was a chaotic evening: New York City trailed 3-0 after half an hour, but they almost escaped with all three points after Gabriel Pereira put them 4-3 ahead in the 52nd minute, before Brenner equalized in the 70th.

Whether we'll see another goal-heavy classic on Saturday remains to be seen - but it's certainly possible.







