Sounders FC Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday Evening at Lumen Field

Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

RENTON, WASH. - After advancing to the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals with a shootout victory over Liga MX side Club Puebla, Seattle Sounders FC returns to MLS action as it hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday, August 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:15 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 41 points (11-7-8), while SKC is in 13th place with 24 points (6-14-6). The Rave Green defeated Sporting Kansas City 3-2 last month at Children's Mercy Park. Seattle and SKC have met 30 times in the regular season since Seattle joined MLS in 2009. The Rave Green lead the series 14-12-4.

At today's match, Seattle is set to surpass 10 million in total attendance since entering the league in 2009, joining the LA Galaxy as the only MLS teams to hit the mark, doing so in almost 200 fewer matches.

Following Sunday's match, Seattle returns to Leagues Cup 2025 play, traveling to the LA Galaxy for the Semifinals on Wednesday, August 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Neil Sika & Lloyd Sam

Talent (Spanish): Erasmo Provenza & Natalia Astrain

National TV (English): FS1

Talent: Josh Eastern & Devon Kerr

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakunai & Michelle Ludtka

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Pete Fewing, Diego Arrioja

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







