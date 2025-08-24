Olatunji Nets Goal in Home Debut, But Real Salt Lake Falls, 1-3, to Minnesota

SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake (9-14-4, 31pts, 10th West) suffered a third successive MLS defeat, its second this season to Minnesota United, succumbing in a disappointing 1-3 loss to the Loons at America First Field on Saturday night.

Nigerian striker Victor Olatunji scored in his first home start for the club, an equalizer to restore parity after the Loons had gone ahead in the sixth minute through a Brayan Vera own goal, before eventual strikes from Robin Lod and Joaquín Pereyra earned the visiting side the full share of the spoils, leaving the hosts' dreams of playoff qualification this season in continued jeopardy.

Heading into the encounter, RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni handed out a first start to new signing DeAndre Yedlin at right back, moving German native Noel Caliskan to join Emeka Eneli at the base of midfield, whilst fellow newcomers Olatunji and Rwan Cruz were each also handed first-ever home starts to continue its strike partnership Winger Johnny Russell also earned his first start since July 5.

In the battle between the playoff pursuers and those who wish to be kings, it was the latter which drew first blood, coming with less than 10 minutes on the clock. The Loons - regarded as one of the best set-piece takers in MLS - that dead-ball proficiency coming quickly to the fore again on six minutes, when midfielder Pereyra's dangerous inswinging corner kick delivery took a crucial deflection off RSL defender Vera and past a stunned Rafael Cabral into the back of the net.

The hosts mounted a stirring fightback, and it didn't take long for Mastroeni's men to find their equalizer, when Olatunji arrived timely in the six-yard area to guide home a first-time finish, from a brilliant Sam Junqua low cross, into the net.

RSL continued to press hard up front for an equalizer, but more unenviable defending in its rearguard allowed Ramsay's men to pounce when midfielder Lod guided a confident low effort into the near corner to re-establish a lead for the visitors on the cusp of the interval.

The Claret-and-Cobalt had previously gone seven successive matches against Minnesota United without a victory - that unenviable record was further condemned to an extension early in the second half when an errant pass in the team's defensive third allowed the visitors to take advantage again, with Pereyra and Lod exchanging passes before the former put the exclamation mark on the result with a simple finish into a relatively empty net.

The defeat extends RSL's games without a win against the Loons now to eight, as well as the team's number of losses at home this season to eight, alongside seven wins and three draws across all competitions. Saturday's result also places the team four points behind the ninth-place playoff line, with an extra game played over position incumbents Austin FC.

Next up for Mastroeni's men is an upcoming MLS bye week prior to the FIFA international break before a home clash against rival Sporting Kansas City on Sat., September 13, with kickoff slated for 7:30 pm MT.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: RSL 1: 3 MIN

MIN: Brayan Vera (Own Goal) 6': A rapid inswinging corner-kick delivery from midfielder Joaquín Pereyra took a slight ricochet in the penalty box off Diogo Gonçalves before taking a significant deflection off the leg of RSL defender Brayan Vera, which diverted the ball over the goal line and into the back of the net.

RSL: Victor Olatunji (Sam Junqua) 15': A sharp throughball down the left channel released fullback Sam Junqua, whose instinctive low driven ball across the face of goal was met in the six-yard area by striker Victor Olatunji's first-time tap-in past a hapless Dayne St. Clair and into an empty net to restore crucial parity for the hosts.

MIN: Robin Lod (Nicolás Romero) 36': From a scramble in the penalty box and more incoherent defending from the hosts, defender Nicolás Romero assumed possession in the middle of the area before teeing up Robin Lod with the simplest of through passes, who in turn guided a powerfully placed left-footed effort, with a first time finish, into the near bottom right-hand corner.

MIN: Joaquín Pereyra (Robin Lod) 51': A loose teammate pass from RSL in its own defensive third was intercepted by Joaquín Pereyra for the visitors, who advanced confidently towards the penalty area before ultimately exchanging passes with teammate Robin Lod and placing an easy finish past a committed Rafael Cabral and into a near-empty net to double the visitors' advantage.

NOTES FROM RSL 1: 3 MIN

Saturday's defeat extends RSL's games without a win against the Loons now to eight, as well as the team's number of losses at home this season to eight, alongside seven wins and three draws, in all competitions (7W-8L-3T home record this year).

The result also expands the team's current run of losses in all competitions to three for the first time since August 2023.

RSL has now dropped back-to-back matches 16 times in Pablo Mastroeni's 174 games with the Utah side since August 2021.

Striker Victor Olatunji becomes only the fifth player to score on his home RSL debut since 2017 (after Rubio Rubin - 5/1/2021, Cristian Arango - 7/8/2023, Forster Ajago - 3/1/2025, and Johnny Russel - 6/14/2025), and the third this season alone.

With his Debut tonight, defender DeAndre Yedlin becomes the 13th different player to make their debut for RSL this season

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-2-2-2): Rafael Cabral ©; DeAndre Yedlin, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad (Philip Quinton, 90'+5'), Sam Junqua (Alexandros Katranis 61'); Emeka Eneli (Braian Ojeda 68'), Noel Caliskan; Diogo Goncalves (Ariath Piol 46'), Johnny Russell (Pablo Ruiz 61'); Rwan Cruz, Victor Olatunji

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Jesus Barea, Tyler Wolff

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Minnesota United FC (5-2-3): Dayne St Clair; Bongokuhle Hiongwane, Michael Boxall ©, Jefferson Diaz (Dj Taylor 80'), Nicolas Romero, Anthony Markanich (Morris Duggan 74'); Robin Lod, Wil Trapp; Joseph Rosales (Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi 63'), Joaquin Pereyra, Kelvin Yeboah (Julian Gressel 74')

Subs not used: Alec Smir, Owen Gene, Kieran Chandler, Alisa Randell

Head Coach: Eric Ramsay

Stats Summary: RSL / MIN

Shots: 19 / 9

Shots on Goal: 5 / 3

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 6 / 5

Fouls: 14 / 16

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Rwan Cruz (Yellow Card - 52')

MIN: Nicolas Romero (Yellow Card - 58')

RSL: DeAndre Yedlin (Yellow Card - 75')

MIN: Dayne St Clair (Yellow Card - 76')







