Stiven Jimenez, Monsuru Opeyemi Score First Goals for Orange and Blue in 3-2 Loss against Carolina Core FC

Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati 2 fell to Carolina Core FC, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue (5-10-7, 29 points) drop to 12th in the Eastern Conference table while Carolina (6-9-8, 30 points) move up to 10th.

Stiven Jimenez scored his first career MLS NEXT Pro goal in the 22nd minute to give the Orange and Blue a 1-0 lead. Jimenez capitalized on an errant pass from goalkeeper Alex Sutton as Carolina looked to build out of the back. After taking possession, Jimenez stepped around Aryeh Miller and dribbled into the box before finding the back of the net with ease.

Carolina Core would draw level with the Orange and Blue in the 33rd minute through an FCC 2 own goal. The tally for Carolina would send the two sides into the halftime break tied at 1-1.

Cincinnati and Carolina exchanged late second half goals with Core taking the lead in the 84th minute through Jacob Evans. Monsuru Opeyemi would equalize just a minute later as the attacker also scored his first MLSNP goal. Opeyemi fired off a low, long-distance strike which bounced once before clipping the inside of the far post and ending up in goal.

Carolina scored the eventual match winner in second half stoppage time as Glory Nzingo earned the visitors three points.

FCC 2 are back in action next Sunday, August 31, against Philadelphia Union II. The Orange and Blue will host Union II at Scudamore Field at 7:30 p.m. and tickets for the match can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Carolina Core FC

Date: August 24, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky

Kickoff: 11:05 a.m. ET

Weather: 72 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 1-1-2

CCFC: 1-2-3

CIN - Stiven Jimenez 22', Monsuru Opeyemi 85'

CCFC - Will Kuisel (OG) 33', Jacob Evans (Sumo) 84', Glory Nzingo (Evans, Sumo) 90'+1

LINEUPS

CIN: Nathan Crockford, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer (C), Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel, Yamir Uculmana (Yair Ramos 73'), Stiven Jimenez (Peter Mangione 63'), Dilan Hurtado, Stefan Chirila, Tega Ikoba (Carson Locker 46'), Andrés Dávila (Monsuru Opeyemi 80')

Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Ben Augee, Chance Malilo, Yorkaeff Caicedo, Dominick Lester

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

CCFC: Alex Sutton, Derek Cuevas (Paul Leonardi 65'), Kai Thomas, Daniel Chica, Juan Rodriguez, Jathan Juarez, Antonio Pineda (Glory Nzingo 78'), Msunguchi Alenga (Jacob Evans 70'), Aryeh Miller (Corey Lundeen 78'), Facundo Canete (C), Jesus Ibarra (Anthony Sumo 65')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Pannenberg, Zion Scarlett

Head Coach: Donovan Ricketts

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CCFC

Shots: 14 / 12

Shots on Goal: 7 / 3

Saves: 0 / 5

Corner Kicks: 3 / 3

Fouls: 18 / 7

Offside: 0 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CCFC: Antonio Pineda (Yellow Card) 11'

CIN: Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 52'

CIN: Andrés Dávila (Yellow Card) 80'

CCFC: Jathan Juarez (Yellow Card) 90'+4

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Matthew Corrigan

Ast. Referees: James Duling, Donald Williams

Fourth Official: Brian Alvarez







