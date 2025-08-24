Müller Scores Latest Goal in 'Caps MLS History

Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Down but not out, Vancouver Whitecaps FC turned to a legend to claim all three points in a crucial 3-2 victory over St. Louis CITY SC.

After a VAR review that led to a penalty kick late in an extended stoppage time, the Blue and White's newly named vice captain Thomas Müller stepped up to smash his first goal - and game-winner - for the home side.

It was also an historic goal - the latest in Whitecaps FC history during the 14th minute of stoppage time.

They also relied on striker Brian White's successful first-half penalty, and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who notched his eighth assist of 2025 when he set up substitute striker Daniel Ríos' header.

This result meant that the 'Caps stayed in third in the MLS Western Conference, only one point behind Minnesota United FC with a game in hand.

Before the match, Whitecaps FC head coach Jesper Sørensen named German legend Müller to the starting XI, as the Raumdeuter laced up for his first start in the Blue and White colours. The 35-year-old wore the 'C' armband for the home side.

Müller was involved in the action early on. Off a Berhalter corner kick, the captain alertly made space in the middle of the box, and put a sharp header towards goal that sailed inches wide of CITY SC 'keeper Roman Bürki's far post.

The six-foot-two Swiss international 'keeper weathered the storm. Though in the seventh minute, three Whitecaps FC players put on a mesmerizing display of ball possession that came two feet from glory. Jayden Nelson expertly dribbled his way into the danger area, drew a defender close, and then laid off for Andrés Cubas, who quickly flashed the ball across the 18-yard line to an onrushing Édier Ocampo. His powerful attempt swerved beyond the far post out of play - barely missing White's outstretched boot.

However, the boys from St. Louis were able to turn the tide. Before the quarter hour, right back Conrad Wallem put a pinpoint cross into the box that was headed home by leaping midfielder Eduard Löwen past Whitecaps FC 'keeper Yohei Takaoka for a 1-0 CITY SC lead.

The Blue and White replied with a creative answer from another Berhalter corner. The ball eventually dropped to Sabbi, who flexed his muscles to smash a 17-yard volley that failed to bend inside the post.

The BC Place faithful erupted in an appeal for a penalty when CITY SC left back Devin Padelford stuck out a boot that took down Sabbi in the box, but referee Fotis Bazakos waved no.

On the next play - the seventh Berhalter corner of the first half - Whitecaps FC's hard work finally paid off. The Blue and White did receive a penalty kick, after centre back Tristan Blackmon was tripped.

White stepped up in stoppage time to calmly chip in his eighth career goal against CITY SC to tie the match at 1-1 at the half.

The successful penalty was also White's 20th goal across all competitions this season, which equalled his career scoring high set in 2023.

In the second half, the Müller magic returned. As he accelerated to full flight down the right wing, he peeked around a defender, and then delivered a sublime cross that found Sabbi, who lashed a low shot that stung Bürki's palms.

The Sabbi highlight reel continued, when he tried to return the favour with a sprint into the box. After being clipped, the ball bounced to White. The striker fired agonizingly skyward over the crossbar.

Sabbi kept pushing up the pitch with dizzying speed. He floated a cross to substitute Ali Ahmed - his one-touch forced Bürki into a desperate punch on the goal line. White tried to follow up from five yards out, but his attempt was blocked.

Ahmed and Sabbi had brilliant back-to-back attempts on target - the latter forced Bürki into full stretch to paw away the Sabbi strike.

Against the run of play, CITY SC struck back. Right wing Sang Bin Jeong spotted forward João Klauss with a through ball, and he spun to the left past two defenders to draw Takaoka off his line.

Klauss then juked the other way to slyly slip the ball in for a 2-1 lead.

With time at a premium, Berhalter stepped up to provide a free kick. His service dipped enough for substitute striker Ríos to tip a successful header under the bar in the 79th minute.

At 2-2, and during 10 minutes of stoppage time, defender Mathías Laborda almost drew Bürki off his line during a mad scramble. The CITY SC captain recovered with help from defenders.

Near the end of the extra time, Laborda was back in the box, this time clipped from behind. Müller played hero to complete the jaw-dropping comeback.

Next up, Whitecaps FC will have two consecutive weekends without matches before the boys continue their homestand at BC Place against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, September 13 at 6:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are already moving fast, but still available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Attendance: 26,031

Scoring Summary

14' - STL - Eduard Löwen (Conrad Wallem)

45'+4 - VAN - Brian White (penalty kick)

73' - STL - João Klauss (Sang Bin Jeong)

79' - VAN - Daniel Ríos (Sebastian Berhalter)

90'+14 - VAN - Thomas Müller (penalty kick)

Caution

69' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

Statistics

Possession: VAN 59.2% - STL 40.8%

Shots: VAN 22 - STL 11

Shots on Goal: VAN 8 - STL 4

Saves: VAN 2 - STL 4

Fouls: VAN 13 - STL 12

Offsides: VAN 1 - STL 1

Corners: VAN 11 - STL 1

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (28.Tate Johnson 86'), 12.Belal Halbouni, 33.Tristan Blackmon, 2.Mathías Laborda; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas (17.Kenji Cabrera 77'); 11.Emmanuel Sabbi (6.Ralph Priso 86'), 13.Thomas Müller ©, 7.Jayden Nelson (22.Ali Ahmed 62'); 24.Brian White (14.Daniel Ríos 77')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 15.Sebastian Schonlau, 26.J.C. Ngando, 59.Jeevan Badwal

St. Louis CITY SC

1.Roman Bürki ©; 2.Devin Padelford (91.Jaziel Orozco 65'), 5.Henry Kessler, 6.Conrad Wallem, 32.Timo Baumgarti; 7.Tomáš Ostrák (59.Mykhi Joyner 57'), 8.Chris Durkin (27.Alfredo Morales 65'), 10.Eduard Löwen; 17.Marcel Hartel, 77.Sang Bin Jeong (11.Simon Becher 83'), 9.João Klauss (12.Celio Pompeu 83')

Substitutes not used

39.Ben Lundt, 3.Jake-Girdwood-Reich, 14.Tomas Totland

