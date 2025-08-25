CLTFC moves into 4th place in Eastern Conference following 7th straight league victory

Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Charlotte FC extended their league best win streak to seven matches; tied for the second best mark in league history since 2000 (Seattle Sounders - 9)

The Crown finish the night in fourth place in the Eastern Conference and are now closer to the top of the table (7 points) than the playoff line (8 points)

CLTFC won its 15th match of the season, marking a new Club record for wins in a season; Charlotte's 11 home victories is a league high in 2025 and overall Club best

Kerwin Vargas recorded his fifth goal of 2025, one shy of his career high for the Crown (6 - 2024)

Idan Toklomati recorded his fourth assist on the season, moving him to 11 goal contributions during his first full season at Charlotte FC; he's also had a goal contribution in five straight league matches Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 28

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 26,606

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Toffolo, Ream, Malanda, Byrne, Westwood, Bronico, Diani, Vargas, Toklomati, Zaha

Substitutions: Marshall-Rutty (45'+3), Williamson (73'), Abada (73'), Goodwin (90'+1')

New York Red Bulls Starting XI: Coronel, Elie, Nealis, Parker, Edwards, Stroud, Forsberg, Carmona, Sofo, Edelman, Choupo-Moting

Substitutions: Duncan (46'), Ngoma (61'), Donkor (61'), Bogacz (77'), Hall (77')

Goals:

30' - CLT - Vargas (Assist: Toklomati)

Discipline:

22' - RBNY - D. Nealis (Yellow)

37' - RBNY - Edelman (Yellow)

52' - RBNY - Duncan (Yellow)

88' - RBNY - Forsberg (Yellow)







