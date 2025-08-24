LA Galaxy Weekly

LOS ANGELES (Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025) - Continuing their Leagues Cup 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy next play host to Seattle Sounders FC in the Semifinal round of the competition at Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 7:45 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).

LA Galaxy Against Seattle Sounders FC

Wednesday's Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal match between LA and Seattle marks the 54th meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 18-21-14. Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-15-14 record in league play, a 5-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play. In four meetings across all competitions between the Galaxy and the Sounders during the 2024 campaign, the Galaxy led the series 2-1-1 (3 GF, 4 GA). The last time the two teams played a knockout match at Dignity Health Sports Park, Riqui Puig delivered the game-winning assist on a torn ACL in his left knee in the Galaxy's 1-0 win over Seattle in the Western Conference Final of the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs on Nov. 30. In 27 all-time matches played across all competitions at Dignity Health Sports Park against Seattle, LA holds a 13-7-7 record.

LA Galaxy In Leagues Cup

LA enters the Leagues Cup Semifinal match following a 3-0 shutout victory over the Colorado Rapids in MLS Regular Season action at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 23. With a victory in the Semifinal Round against Seattle, the Galaxy will automatically qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. In nine all-time Leagues Cup matches played under the current format, which began in 2023, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 4-3-2 (18 GF, 13 GA). In seven all-time League Cup matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy hold a record of 3-2-2 (15 GF, 9 GA). In four matches played in Leagues Cup 2025, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-1 (12 GF, 4 GA, +8 GD), have recorded the most goals scored (12) and held the second-best goal differential (+8) amongst all MLS and LIGA MX teams. In five matches played against LIGA MX opponents at Dignity Health Sports Park across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 3-0-2 (12 GF, 4 GA).

LA Galaxy Run of Form

LA holds a 4-2-2 (19 GF, 11 GA) record in eight matches played across all competitions dating back to July 31. In 10 matches played at Dignity Heath Sports Park across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy have held a 7-2-1 record and have outscored their opponents 23-11 during that span.







