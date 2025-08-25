Clip Notes: Seventh Heaven After the Crown Moves to Fourth Place in East
Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Kerwin Vargas vaulted, and Charlotte FC vaulted up to fourth place in the Eastern Conference after a first-half goal and a fourth-consecutive clean sheet extended The Crown's winning streak to seven.
It was a cagy affair, which seems to always happen against the New York Red Bulls. Still, when Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas pounced on a turnover in the 30th minute, Vargas' finish into the top netting was all that Charlotte would need to extend their winning streak and crucially extend the gap between them and New York to eight points.
Toklomati now has a goal contribution in five-straight MLS matches and 11 in total this season.
While it wasn't champagne football, the backline secured another clean sheet. They have not allowed a goal since the match against Atlanta United on July 19. They suffered a blow, though, when defender Harry Toffolo was forced to leave the game before the end of the first half.
A debut took place late in the match when forward Archie Goodwin entered for Toklomati in the 91st minute.
With the win, Charlotte's seven-match regular-season winning streak is tied for the second-longest in MLS post-2000. They are only two wins away from matching Seattle's record of nine-straight wins in 2018.
The victory also secured the most wins at The Fortress ever in a season for Charlotte FC.
The Crown will now travel to take on the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, August 30, before getting a weekend of respite in the form of an international break.
