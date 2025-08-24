St. Louis CITY SC Defeated, 3-2, by Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place

St. Louis CITY SC were defeated 3-2 by Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night at BC Place. Eduard Löwen scored the first goal of the night in the 14th minute off a cross from Conrad Wallem. Vancouver tied it in first half stoppage time as Brian White scored from the penalty spot. St. Louis took the 2-1 lead in the second half courtesy of an individual effort from João Klauss, but Vancouver tied it again just six minutes later. Thomas Müeller scored the winning penalty kick in second half stoppage as the Whitecaps took all three points on the night. CITY SC returns home to Energizer Park to face Houston Dynamo for the second time this season on Saturday, August 30 at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Eduard Löwen scored his fourth goal of the season and 15th in his MLS career

João Klauss scored his ninth goal of the season and eighth in 12 MLS matches

Sangbin Jeong picked up his first assist of the season

Conrad Wallem picked up his third assist of the season and second in back-to-back matches

August 23, 2025 - BC Place (Vancouver, BC)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Eduard Löwen (Conrad Wallem), 14th minute - Eduard Löwen scored with a header from the center of the box to the top right corner.

VAN: Brian White (penalty kick), 45th minute + 4 - Brian White scored from the penalty spot with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

STL: João Klauss (Sangbin Jeong), 73rd minute - João Klauss scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

VAN: Daniel Rios (Sebastian Berhalter), 79th minute - Daniel Rios scored with a header from the center of the box to the lower right central zone.

VAN: Thomas Müeller (penalty kick), 90th minute + 14 - Thomas Müeller scored from the penalty spot with a right footed shot to the middle-left zone.

Misconduct Summary

VAN: Andres Cubas (caution), 69'

Lineups

VAN: GK Yohei Takaoka; D Mathias Laborda, D Belal Halbouni, D Tristan Blackmon, D Edier Ocampo (Tate Johnson, 86'); M Jayden Nelson (Ali Ahmed, 62'), M Thomas Müeller ©, M Sebastian Berhalter, M Andres Cubas (Kenji Cabrera, 77'); F Emmanuel Sabbi (Ralph Priso, 86'), F Brian White (Daniel Rios, 77')

Substitutes not used: GK Isaac Boehmer, D Sebsatian Schonlau, M J.C. Ngando, M Jeevan Badwal

TOTAL SHOTS: 22; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 13; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 11; SAVES: 2

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Conrad Wallem, D Timo Baumgartl, D Henry Kessler, D Devin Padelford (Jaziel Orozco, 65'); M Chris Durkin (Alfredo Morales, 65'), M Eduard Löwen; M Sangbin Jeong (Simon Becher, 83'), M Marcel Hartel, M Tomáš Ostrák (Mykhi Joyner, 57'); F João Klauss (Célio Pompeu, 83')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Tomas Totland, M Jake Girdwood-Reich

TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 4

Referee: Fotis Bazakos

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Hanson, Brooke Mayo, Mo Mohseni

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr

AVAR: Ian McKay

Venue: BC Place







