Atlanta United Draws 0-0 with Toronto FC

Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United tied Toronto FC 0-0 on Sunday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jayden Hibbert made his third start and recorded his first clean sheet with the First Team.

Both sides put on a defensive showcase throughout the game, with neither allowing much space for the opponent. Atlanta's best chance of the first half came after Saba Lobjanidze received the ball on the right and passed it inside to Alexey Miranchuk 18 yards out. In familiar territory, Miranchuk attempted a shot from the right corner of the box, but it skipped wide in the 17th minute.

In the 38th minute, Atlanta's backline held possession before finding Tristan Muyumba through on the left side. The Parisian cheekily flicked the ball back for Miguel Almirón, who touched around a pair of Toronto defenders and played a ball into the back post. It landed for Lobjanidze, who connected on the volley but bounced it wide of the far post.

In the first minute of the second half, Hibbert was called into action. Toronto played a long switch on a counter attack that put Theo Corbeanu one-on-one against the 21-year old, but Hibbert comfortably held on to the ball.

Atlanta peppered the Toronto box with crosses in search for a late winner, but couldn't find the back of the net. Atlanta earned its third clean sheet of the season.

Atlanta United (4-12-11, 23 points) returns to action Saturday, Aug. 30 when it travels to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 11-6 Toronto

Shots on target: 2-1 Toronto

Corner kicks: 6-5 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 17-9 Atlanta

xG: 1.0 - 0.6 Toronto

Possession: 53-47 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 87-85 Atlanta

Scoring

None

Disciplinary

ATL - Steven Alzate Y 65'

ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 70'

ATL - Miguel Almirón Y 82'

TOR - Alonso Coello Y 84'

Notes:

Pedro Amador returned from injury, making his first start since July 26.

Jayden Hibbert made his third start of the season in all competitions with the First Team, earning his first clean sheet.

Atlanta earned its third clean sheet of the season.

Attendance: 39,509

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Pedro Amador (Brooks Lennon - 61')

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Ronald Hernández (Juan Berrocal - 86')

M: Tristan Muyumba (Steven Alzate - 61')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Jamal Thiare - 61')

F: Luke Brennan

F: Miguel Almirón (c) (Cayman Togashi - 86')

Substitutes not used:

Brad Guzan

Will Reilly

Leo Alfonso

Nyk Sessock

TORONTO FC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Sean Johnson

D: Kevin Long (Raoul Petretta - 63')

D: Sigurd Rosted (Kosi Thompson - 90')

D: Kobe Franklin

D: Richie Laryea

D: Theo Corbeanu (Malik Henry - 80')

M: Djordie Mihailovic

M: Alonso Coello

M: Jonathan Orsorio (c)

M: Maxime Dominguez (Derrick Etienne Jr. - 90')

F: Ola Brynhildsen (Deandre Kerr - 63')

Substitutes not used:

Markus Cimermancic

Lazar Stefanovic

Luka Gavran

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint

OFFICIALS

