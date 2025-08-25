Atlanta United Draws 0-0 with Toronto FC
Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United tied Toronto FC 0-0 on Sunday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jayden Hibbert made his third start and recorded his first clean sheet with the First Team.
Both sides put on a defensive showcase throughout the game, with neither allowing much space for the opponent. Atlanta's best chance of the first half came after Saba Lobjanidze received the ball on the right and passed it inside to Alexey Miranchuk 18 yards out. In familiar territory, Miranchuk attempted a shot from the right corner of the box, but it skipped wide in the 17th minute.
In the 38th minute, Atlanta's backline held possession before finding Tristan Muyumba through on the left side. The Parisian cheekily flicked the ball back for Miguel Almirón, who touched around a pair of Toronto defenders and played a ball into the back post. It landed for Lobjanidze, who connected on the volley but bounced it wide of the far post.
In the first minute of the second half, Hibbert was called into action. Toronto played a long switch on a counter attack that put Theo Corbeanu one-on-one against the 21-year old, but Hibbert comfortably held on to the ball.
Atlanta peppered the Toronto box with crosses in search for a late winner, but couldn't find the back of the net. Atlanta earned its third clean sheet of the season.
Atlanta United (4-12-11, 23 points) returns to action Saturday, Aug. 30 when it travels to Nashville SC at GEODIS Park (8:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 11-6 Toronto
Shots on target: 2-1 Toronto
Corner kicks: 6-5 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 17-9 Atlanta
xG: 1.0 - 0.6 Toronto
Possession: 53-47 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 87-85 Atlanta
Scoring
None
Disciplinary
ATL - Steven Alzate Y 65'
ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 70'
ATL - Miguel Almirón Y 82'
TOR - Alonso Coello Y 84'
Notes:
Pedro Amador returned from injury, making his first start since July 26.
Jayden Hibbert made his third start of the season in all competitions with the First Team, earning his first clean sheet.
Atlanta earned its third clean sheet of the season.
Attendance: 39,509
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Jayden Hibbert
D: Pedro Amador (Brooks Lennon - 61')
D: Enea Mihaj
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Ronald Hernández (Juan Berrocal - 86')
M: Tristan Muyumba (Steven Alzate - 61')
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Jamal Thiare - 61')
F: Luke Brennan
F: Miguel Almirón (c) (Cayman Togashi - 86')
Substitutes not used:
Brad Guzan
Will Reilly
Leo Alfonso
Nyk Sessock
TORONTO FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Sean Johnson
D: Kevin Long (Raoul Petretta - 63')
D: Sigurd Rosted (Kosi Thompson - 90')
D: Kobe Franklin
D: Richie Laryea
D: Theo Corbeanu (Malik Henry - 80')
M: Djordie Mihailovic
M: Alonso Coello
M: Jonathan Orsorio (c)
M: Maxime Dominguez (Derrick Etienne Jr. - 90')
F: Ola Brynhildsen (Deandre Kerr - 63')
Substitutes not used:
Markus Cimermancic
Lazar Stefanovic
Luka Gavran
Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
OFFICIALS
Lorenzo Hernandez (referee), Walt Heatherly (assistant), Eric Weisbrod (assistant), Marcos DeOliveira II (fourth), David Barrie (VAR), Jonathan Johnson (AVAR)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 24, 2025
- Atlanta United Draws 0-0 with Toronto FC - Atlanta United FC
- Atlanta United (0) - Toronto FC (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- LA Galaxy Weekly - LA Galaxy
- Sounders FC Hosts Sporting Kansas City on Sunday Evening at Lumen Field - Seattle Sounders FC
- Stiven Jimenez, Monsuru Opeyemi Score First Goals for Orange and Blue in 3-2 Loss against Carolina Core FC - FC Cincinnati
- FC Cincinnati Make Themselves 'Our Own Worst Enemy' in 1-0 Loss to NYCFC - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Earn 3-0 Shutout Victory Against Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park - LA Galaxy
- Müller Scores Latest Goal in 'Caps MLS History - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Olatunji Nets Goal in Home Debut, But Real Salt Lake Falls, 1-3, to Minnesota - Real Salt Lake
- St. Louis CITY SC Defeated, 3-2, by Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place - St. Louis City SC
- San Diego FC Clinches 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Berth in Historic Inaugural Season - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Breaks Through in Salt Lake with 3-1 Victory - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Atlanta United FC Stories
- Atlanta United Draws 0-0 with Toronto FC
- Jamie Henderson Departs Club to Join Union Omaha as Sporting Director
- Atlanta United Falls, 3-1, at Colorado Rapids
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement
- Atlanta United Transfers Derrick Williams to Reading FC