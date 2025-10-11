Atlanta United Signs Three Players to Short-Term Agreements

Published on October 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that it has signed Sal Mazzaferro, Rodrigo Neri and Patrick Weah to Short-Term Agreements, while Adyn Torres has been called up from roster slot 31 ahead of Saturday's match at Inter Miami CF (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor).

Per 2025 MLS Roster Rules and Regulations, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its affiliate (MLS NEXT Pro) to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Mazzaferro, 24, signed with Atlanta United 2 on Jan. 24, 2025 and made his First Team debut in Atlanta's Leagues Cup match against Atlas FC on Aug. 6. In his first season with ATL UTD 2, the center back started all 27 of his appearances and led the team in minutes with 2,430, scoring three goals and adding an assist while captaining the team. This is Mazzaferro's third STA of 2025.

Neri, 20, signed with ATL UTD 2 on July 11, 2024. The Miami, Florida-native joined Atlanta from Valencia CF's Academy in Spain after spending time in multiple LaLiga and LaLiga 2 Academy systems. He began his professional career with Atlético de Madrid in 2021 where he worked his way through Atlético's Academy. Neri started 10 of his 25 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025 and scored six goals and recorded one assist. This is his second STA of the season.

Torres, 17, signed with ATL UTD 2 on May 5, 2023 and became an Atlanta United Homegrown player effective Jan. 1, 2024. The midfielder is the first player in Atlanta United history to work his way through every level of the club's development pathway, beginning in the club's Regional Development School (RDS) before joining the Academy in 2020. Torres made his First Team debut on May 7, 2024 in a U.S. Open Cup match against Charlotte Independence. He is currently on a season-long loan with ATL UTD 2 and started six of his 23 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro in 2025, becoming ATL UTD 2's leader in career appearances with 54.

Weah, 21, signed with ATL UTD 2 on Jan. 24, 2025. A product of Minnesota United's Academy, Weah signed a Homegrown contract with the club before the 2021 MLS season after playing two seasons at Saint Louis University. He made his MLS debut with Minnesota United in 2021 and has five career MLS appearances. The forward led ATL UTD 2 with nine goals and added two assists in 2025, starting 11 of his 24 appearances. This is his first STA of the season.

Player Profile

Name: Salvatore Mazzaferro

Position: Defender

Birthdate: Oct. 11, 2001

Birthplace: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Sal Mazzaferro to a Short-Term Agreement on Oct. 11, 2025.

Name: Rodrigo Neri

Position: Forward

Birthdate: May 12, 2005

Birthplace: Miami, Florida

Citizenship: United States, Spain, Venezuela

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Rodrigo Neri to a Short-Term Agreement on Oct. 11, 2025.

Name: Adyn Torres

Position: Midfielder

Birthdate: Nov. 13, 2007

Birthplace: Silver Spring, Maryland

Citizenship: United States

Transaction: Atlanta United calls up Adyn Torres from roster slot 31 on Oct. 11, 2025.

Name: Patrick Weah

Position: Forward

Birthdate: Dec. 15, 2003

Birthplace: Monrovia, Liberia

Citizenship: United States, Liberia

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Patrick Weah to a Short-Term Agreement on Oct. 11, 2025.







