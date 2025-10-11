Sounders FC Hosts Real Salt Lake on Saturday Night in Final Home Match of the Regular Season

Seattle Sounders FC wait on the pitch

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC hosts Real Salt Lake on Saturday, October 11 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (6:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM) as it celebrates its annual Fan Appreciation Match, including the reveal of its Leagues Cup 2025 championship banner during a prematch ceremony.

Seattle currently sits in fifth place in the Western Conference with 49 points (13-9-10), most recently coming off a 1-0 home win over Portland on October 4. RSL is in ninth place in the West with 40 points (12-16-4), most recently defeating the Colorado Rapids 1-0 at home, also on October 4.

Seattle and Real Salt Lake met earlier this year on March 1 at America First Field, a 2-0 win for the Utah side. The Rave Green have a 12-4-3 record against Real Salt Lake at home in the regular season.

Seattle has already clinched a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and is guaranteed to finish either fifth or sixth in the Western Conference. It is the 16th playoff appearance for Seattle in its 17 years of existence, the most of any expansion team in league history. A win against Real Salt Lake on Saturday would secure the fifth seed in the West.

Cristian Roldan (USA), Nouhou (Cameroon), Georgi Minoungou (Burkina Faso) and Snyder Brunell (USA U-19), are all currently on international duty for their respective countries and will miss Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake.

Additionally, Reed Baker-Whiting (USA) and Obed Vargas (Mexico) are currently participating in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup taking place in Chile from September 27 - October 20. Both teams advanced to the Quarterfinals with wins in the Round of 16.

Tacoma Defiance players Sebastian Gomez, Peter Kingston and Antino Lopez are all available for selection due to Extreme Hardship for Saturday's match against Real Salt Lake via Short-Term Agreement.

Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green hit the road for their final road match of the season in a Decision Day fixture against New York City FC on Saturday, October 18 at Citi Field (3:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM) before beginning its Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs run.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Jessica Charman & Jamie Watson

Talent (Spanish): Jesus Acosta & Carlos Suarez

Local Radio (English): 950 KJR AM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Steve Zakuani & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Michelle Ludtka & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

