Atlanta United Falls 4-0 at Inter Miami CF

Published on October 11, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FORT LAUDERDALE - Atlanta United fell 4-0 to Inter Miami CF in its final road match of the season. Homegrown midfielder Cooper Sanchez earned his first career MLS start, while defender Sal Mazzaferro made his MLS debut. Atlanta entered the match without 12 First Team players, including seven who were on international duty as the match fell during the FIFA break.

In the 17th minute, Ronny Deila was forced into a substitution after Stian Gregersen was injured. Mazzaferro came on to make his MLS debut. Minutes later, Jayden Hibbert made an outstanding save to keep the match level. Sergio Busquets chipped a ball over Atlanta's backline to an open Lionel Messi. The Argentine trapped the ball and was in on goal, but Hibbert came to the top of the six yard box to close the angle and make a point-blank stop with his left hand.

Miami opened the scoring in the 39th minute. Baltasar Rodriguez won the ball 25 yards from goal and laid it off to Messi who was cutting in from the right side. Messi took a couple of touches and then curled a left-footed strike into the top left corner for the 1-0 lead.

The hosts struck twice in the opening 16 minutes of the second half to put the match out of reach. Jordi Alba scored in the 52nd minute, while Luis Suárez tallied a goal in the 61st minute off a right-footed volley into the top corner.

Deila brought on forwards Cayman Togashi and Patrick Weah, who made his first team debut tonight, to try and spark the attack. But it was Messi once again who scored the fourth and final goal of the match in the 87th minute.

Atlanta United (5-16-12, 27 points) returns to action Saturday, Oct. 18 when it faces D.C. United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (6:00 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 20-10 Miami

Shots on target: 10-3 Miami

Corner kicks: 6-2 Miami

Fouls Committed: 8-5 Miami

xG: 3.2-1.5 Miami

Possession: 58-42 Miami

Passing accuracy: 89-86 Miami

Scoring

MIA - Lionel Messi (Rodriguez) 39'

MIA - Jordi Alba (Messi) 52'

MIA - Luis Suárez 61'

MIA - Lionel Messi (Alba) 87'

Disciplinary

None

Notes:

Cooper Sanchez made his first career MLS start

Sal Mazzaferro made his MLS debut subbing into the match in the first half

Patrick Weah made his Atlanta United first team debut and first appearance in MLS since June 19, 2024 when he was with Minnesota United

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Jayden Hibbert

D: Dominik Chong Qui

D: Pedro Amador

D: Juan Berrocal

D: Stian Gregersen (c) (Sal Mazzaferro - 17')

D: Leo Afonso (Cayman Togashi - 71')

M: Steven Alzate

M: Cooper Sanchez (Patrick Weah - 85')

M: Tristan Muyumba

F: Latte Lath

F: Jamal Thiaré

Substitutes not used:

Brad Guzan

Josh Cohen

Adyn Torres

Rodrigo Neri

INTER MIAMI CF STARTING LINEUP

GK: Rocco Ríos Novo

D: Marcelo Weigandt

D: Gonzalo Lujan

D: Tomás Avilés (Ryan Sailor - 80')

D: Jordi Alba

M: Sergio Busquets

M: Yannick Bright (Fafa Picault - 56')

M: Tadeo Allende

M: Baltasar Rodríguez (Santiago Morales - 89')

F: Lionel Messi (c)

F: Luis Suárez

Substitutes not used:

Oscar Ustari

William Yarbrough

Tyler Hall

Ricardo Montenegro

Samuel Basabe

OFFICIALS

Timothy Ford (referee), Jose Da Silva (assistant), Andrew Bigelow (assistant), Joshua Encarnacion (fourth), Fotis Bazakos (VAR), Claudiu Badea (AVAR)







