Danny Musovski Named MLS Player of the Matchday
Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC forward Danny Musovski has been voted Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 30 of the 2025 MLS season. Musovski recorded his first career MLS hat trick in Sunday's 5-2 home victory over Sporting Kansas City, as the Rave Green moved to fourth place in the Western Conference. Musovski leads Sounders FC with 13 MLS goals this year, four shy of tying the single-season club record set by Obafemi Martins in 2014 and Raúl Ruidíaz in 2021.
With the match tied 1-1 in first-half stoppage time, Musovski latched on to a Reed Baker-Whiting cross and flicked his header past SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp. Just five minutes after halftime, Musovski scored his second goal from a header, this time off a corner kick from Danny Leyva, who tallied three assists in the match. The two sides exchanged goals before Musovski finished off his hat trick in the 75th minute from the penalty spot, as he snuck a low shot into the bottom corner to complete the 5-2 win.
Sunday marked the 10th hat trick in club history for Sounders FC across all competitions, and the first since Albert Rusnák's against Columbus last season, the last Sounder to earn Player of the Matchday honors. Musovski is the eighth player in club history to record a hat trick across all competitions (Rusnák, Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey, Fredy Montero, David Estrada, Lamar Neagle, Blaise Nkufo).
This marks the first time a Seattle player has been named MLS Player of the Matchday this season, as well as the second career honor for Musovski (Matchday 17 of 2020 with LAFC). His career-high 13 regular-season goals are tied for the sixth-highest single-season total in club history, while his three multi-goal games are tied for third. He ranks fourth in MLS this season with 0.88 goals per 90 minutes, which is currently the highest single-season mark in club history (minimum five goals). Musovski's two goals in 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup play give him 15 across all competitions in 2025, which is also four shy of the club-record 19 that Martins and Ruidiaz recorded in 2014 and 2021, respectively.
Seattle next travels to face the LA Galaxy in the Leagues Cup Semifinals on Wednesday, August 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, Univision, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). As the only team in the tournament to earn nine points during Phase One, the Rave Green are guaranteed to host either the Leagues Cup 2025 Final or Third-Place Match on August 31, with tickets now on sale HERE. The top three placing teams from the competition qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The winner of that competition then represents the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.
The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.
