Nashville SC Notes Week of August 25, 2025

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 25, 2025)- Following its record-setting 10th regular season home 5-1 victory over Orlando City SC last Saturday, Nashville Soccer Club (15W-8L-5D), which is fourth in Major League Soccer and third in the Eastern Conference, will seek to win its second straight match at GEODIS Park when it hosts Atlanta United FC (4W-12L-11D) at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 30 presented by Vanderbilt Health. The Boys in Gold last faced the Georgia side in a 1-1 draw at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on May 3 and will pause for the September FIFA International Window following this Saturday's fixture before playing its final five matches of the 2025 regular season.

Following its 1-0 loss against Chattanooga FC last Saturday at Finley Stadium, Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will visit Atlanta United 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 30 at Fifth Third Stadium.

The Nashville SC Academy teams continue with their preseason preparations as they look to kick off their 2025/26 season in just two weeks' time.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

won its 10th regular season home match and 15th regular season fixture for the first time in club history last Saturday against ORL

won its 18th match across all competitions for the second time in club history (2023) last Saturday against ORL

is third in the Eastern Conference and fourth in MLS, just four points behind league-leading PHI (54)

has lost only four times since April 19 and is unbeaten in 18 of its last 21 matches across all competitions (14W-4L-4D)

is undefeated in 2025 across all competitions when Golden Boot leader and Most Valuable Player candidate Sam Surridge scores (11W-0L-2D)

is tied with LAFC for the fewest home goals conceded in MLS this season with 10

has the second-best home record in MLS this season with 33 points (10W-1L-3D) behind CLT and PHI (34 points)

has the third-best goal differential in MLS this season at +17 behind SD (+19) and league-leading PHI (+22)

has the fourth most expected goals (xG) in MLS this season with 56 behind PHI (57.32), SJ (57.37) and league-leading VAN (57.83)

has conceded the fourth-fewest goals in MLS this season with 32 (also ATX) behind LAFC, MIN and VAN (31), NYC (30), and league-leading PHI (26)

is the only team in MLS to have two players rank in the top six in goal contributions with at least 24 this season (Hany Mukhtar with 25, Sam Surridge with 24)

has the second-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 27 behind league-leading MIN (33)

is 5W-3L-5D all-time against ATL across all competitions (regular season + Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup)

is 4W-3L-5D all-time against ATL in MLS (regular season)

is 2W-1L-4D all-time against ATL at home in MLS (regular season)

has scored 23 goals across all competitions against ATL, tied with ORL for its most vs. any opponent

is 73W-60L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 44W-19L-33D all-time at home (regular season + playoffs)

is 54W-42L-44D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 49W-48L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-37L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 8W-10L-6D all-time during August (regular season)

Head Coach B.J. Callaghan

continues his Coach of the Year caliber season after leading Nashville SC to its first ever 10 home-win season with its 5-1 victory last Saturday against ORL

has led Nashville SC to 15 regular season wins for the first time ever and 18 wins across all competitions for the second time in club history (2023)

earned his first win as Nashville SC's Manager during a 2-0 victory against ATL on Sept. 14, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Bryan Acosta recorded an assist against ATL as a member of DAL on April 20, 2019

Josh Bauer

recorded his first and second career MLS assists and set a new career high for single season goal contributions with four (two goals, two assists) last Saturday against ORL

earned his first career MLS Team of the Matchday Bench honor for his performance against ORL

was selected by ATL in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft with the 31st overall pick before being chosen by Nashville SC in Stage 1 of the 2021 MLS Re-Entry Draft

Tyler Boyd dressed for his first match since tearing his ACL July 17, 2024 against ORL last Saturday

Teal Bunbury has three career regular season goal contributions against ATL, two with Nashville SC (one goal, one assist) and one with NE (one goal)

Dan Lovitz

has four career regular season goal contributions (one goal, three assists) against ATL, all with Nashville SC

has started all 13 of Nashville SC's matches against ATL across all competitions

Jack Maher

recorded an assist against ATL during Nashville SC's 2-2 draw on May 21, 2022 at GEODIS Park

leads the team and is eighth in MLS this season with 92% passing accuracy (minimum 1,300 passes completed) behind league-leading Yevhen Cheberko of CLB (93%

Hany Mukhtar

scored his 13th and 14th goals of the season for his 12th career regular season brace and second of 2025 last Saturday against ORL

with his two assists last Saturday against ORL, leads the team and has the fifth-most in MLS this season with 11 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (17)

became the fourth player in MLS history to record 10 or more assists in five consecutive regular seasons with his assist in the third minute last Saturday against ORL

became the fifth player in MLS history to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists in four different seasons (2021-23, 2025) last Saturday against ORL

earned MLS Team of the Matchday and Nashville SC Man of the Match honors for his performance last Saturday against ORL

has 16 career goal contributions (eight goals, eight assists) against ATL in 13 matches across all competitions

has started all 13 of Nashville SC's matches against ATL across all competitions

leads MLS this season with 54 shots on target

is fifth in MLS this season with 16.28 expected goals (xG) behind VAN's Brian White (16.32), CHI's Hugo Cuypers (18.36), NYC's Alonso Martínez (19.3), and teammate Sam Surridge (20.38)

leads the team and is tied with Evander of CIN for the fourth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 25 (14 goals, 11 assists) behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (30)

leads the team and is third in MLS this season in total distance covered with 196.36 miles behind Anders Dreyer of SD (198.57 miles) and league-leading Marcel Hartel of STL (203.54 miles)

has played the third-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,480

Alex Muyl

made his 300th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs) last Saturday against ORL

has four career regular season goal contributions against ATL, one goal with Nashville SC and three assists with the RBNY

Andy Najar

recorded an assist against ATL as a member of DC on Aug. 28, 2022

is tied with Andrew Gutman of CHI for the second-most goal contributions by a defender this season with 11 (one goal, 10 assists) behind league-leading Kai Wagner of PHI with 12

is tied with Kai Wagner of PHI for the league-lead in assists by defenders this season with 10

Jeisson Palacios recorded his second goal and first assist as a Boy in Gold last Saturday against Orlando City SC

Jacob Shaffelburg

recorded his first and second MLS assists of the season last Saturday against ORL

recorded his first-ever MLS regular season goal contribution against ATL with TOR, an assist on the club's game-tying goal on June 26, 2019 at BMO Field

scored during Nashville SC's 3-1 win against ATL on April 29, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Sam Surridge

leads MLS' Golden Boot race with 20 goals

scored his league-leading 19th and 20th goals of the season last Saturday against ORL

joined Hany Mukhtar as the second player in club history to score 20 goals in a single regular season and became the third English-born player in MLS history to do so last Saturday against ORL

recorded his third brace and fifth multi-goal game of the season last Saturday against ORL

earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors for his performance last Saturday against ORL

recorded an assist against ATL during Nashville SC's 2-0 win on Sept. 14, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

is tied with Philip Zinckernagel of CHI for the fifth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 24 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (30)

leads MLS this season with 20.38 expected goals (xG)

is the only MLS player this season to record multiple hat tricks

is tied with Guilherme Biro of ATX for third in MLS this season with 82 aerial challenges won behind league-leading Christian Benteke of DC (109)

Tate Schmitt made his Nashville SC debut last Saturday against ORL as a substitute in the 76th minute

Joe Willis

became the 10th goalkeeper in MLS history to make 300 career MLS starts (regular season + playoffs) last Saturday against ORL

set a new career high for regular season wins with 15 last Saturday against ORL

has two clean sheets against ATL with Nashville SC

recorded an assist against ATL during Nashville SC's 2-0 win on Aug. 28, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

has started all 13 of Nashville SC's matches against ATL across all competitions

is tied with Roman Celentano of CIN, C.J. dos Santos of SD, Kristijan Kahlina of CLT, Hugo Lloris of LAFC, and Dayne St. Clair of MIN for the second-most clean sheets in MLS this season with nine behind Yohei Takaoka of VAN (11)

has the second-most goalkeeper wins in MLS this season with 15 behind Roman Celentano of CIN (16)

has the fourth-lowest goals against average (GAA) in MLS this season at 1.14 = behind league-leading Dayne St. Clair of MIN and Andre Blake of PHI with 0.92 (minimum nine games played)

Walker Zimmerman

made his 250th career regular season start last Saturday against ORL

scored Nashville SC's first-ever MLS goal against ATL on Feb. 29, 2020 at Nissan Stadium

recorded an assist against ATL during Nashville SC's 3-1 win on April 29, 2023 at GEODIS Park







Major League Soccer Stories from August 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.