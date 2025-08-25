Danny Musovski Hat Trick Propels Sounders FC to 5-2 Home Win over Sporting Kansas City

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Danny Musovski of Sounders FC (right) following one of his goals

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC (12-7-8, 44 points) defeated Sporting Kansas City (6-15-6, 24 points) 5-2 on Sunday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Danny Musovski scored his first career MLS hat trick - giving him a team-high 15 goals across all competitions this season - as the Rave Green completed the season sweep over SKC. Kalani Kossa-Rienzi and Snyder Brunell also found the net for Seattle, in addition to three assists from Danny Leyva, as Head Coach Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup heavily ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the LA Galaxy in the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

As the only team in the tournament to earn nine points during Phase One, the Rave Green are guaranteed to host either the Leagues Cup 2025 Final or Third-Place Match on August 31, with tickets now on sale HERE. The top three placing teams from the competition qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The winner of that competition then represents the region at the FIFA Club World Cup.

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 44 points (12-7-8).

Seattle is now 15-12-4 against SKC in the all-time regular season series, including a 2-0-0 mark against the Midwestern side this year.

Kalani Kossa-Rienzi's goal in the 11th minute was his third strike of the season.

Danny Musovski's hat trick was the first of his MLS career and the 10th for Seattle in MLS play (regular season and MLS Cup Playoffs). He is the eighth different Sounder to score a hat trick.

Musovski is now just four goals away from tying the single-season club scoring record (19 in all competitions, reached by Raúl Ruidíaz in 2021 and Obafemi Martins in 2014).

Danny Leyva recorded assists on Musovki's first two goals and Snyder Brunell's strike, his first MLS assists of the season. He is the seventh Sounder in club history to record at least three assists in a single match in the regular season. Leyva also has one assist this year in Leagues Cup 2025 play.

Reed Baker-Whiting recorded an assist on Musovski's first goal while Georgi Minoungou assisted on Brunell's strike, their first and fourth in all competitions, respectfully.

Yeimar made his 200th all-competition appearance for Seattle. The Colombian international joined the team in 2020 and has won Sounders FC Defender of the Year each season he's been on the roster, in addition to being named to the MLS Best XI in 2021 and 2024. He 10th Sounder to reach the 200 all-competition appearance mark.

Seattle has lost just one match since its participation in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ in June, going 8-1-4 over its last 13 matches.

With 30,184 fans in attendance tonight, Seattle joined the LA Galaxy as the second club in MLS history to reach 10 million in total regular-season attendance, doing so in almost 200 fewer matches.

Brian Schmetzer heavily rotated his lineup from Wednesday's Leagues Cup 2025 match against Club Puebla, with Stefan Frei, Reed Baker-Whiting, Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker, Snyder Brunell, Kalani-Kossa Rienzi, Danny Leyva and Georgi Minoungou replacing Andrew Thomas, Alex Roldan, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou, Obed Vargas, Paul Rothrock, Jesús Ferreira and Pedro de la Vega, respectively.

Seattle next returns to Leagues Cup 2025 action, traveling to face the LA Galaxy in the Semifinals on Wednesday, August 27 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:45 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 5 - Sporting Kansas City 2

Sunday, August 24, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Chris Penso

Assistants: Corey Parker, Nicholas Balcer

Fourth Official: Drew Fischer

VAR: David Barrie

Attendance: 30,184

Weather: 82 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi 11'

SKC - Mason Toye (Tim Leibold, Zorhan Bassong) 36'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva) 45'+1'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Danny Leyva) 50'

SKC - Own Goal (Cody baker) 53'

SEA - Snyder Brunell (Georgi Minoungou, Danny Leva) 61'

SEA - Danny Musovski (penalty) 75'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SKC - Stephen Afrifa (caution) 85'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei (24) - Captain; Reed Baker-Whiting (Paul Rothrock 78'), Yeimar Gómez Andrade (Jackson Ragen HT), Jonathan Bell, Cody Baker; Snyder Brunell (Jesús Ferreira 84'), Cristian Roldan (Alex Roldan HT); Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Danny Leyva, Georgi Minoungou; Danny Musovski (Osaze De Rosario 84')

Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Nouhou, Obed Vargas, Pedro de la Vega

Total shots: 22

Shots on goal: 7

Fouls: 7

Offside: 2

Corner-Kicks: 4

Saves: 4

Sporting Kansas City - John Pulskamp; Tim Leibold (Logan Ndenbe 75'), Jansen Miller (Ian James 66'), Robert Voloder, Khiry Shelton; Santiago Muñóz, Jake Davis (Jacob Bartlett 66'), Zorhan Bassong, Dániel Sallói (Shapi Suleymanov 66'); Mason Toye (Stephen Afrifa 75'), Dejan Joveljic

Substitutes not used: Andrew Brody, Nemanja Radoja, Ryan Schewe

Total shots: 13

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 10

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 2

