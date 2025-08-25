Earthquakes Defender Daniel Munie Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Daniel Munie has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 30. Munie had a hand in both Earthquakes goals as San Jose secured a crucial 2-1 road win over Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium to stay above the playoff line.

The Earthquakes drew first blood in the 28th minute when Munie played DeJuan Jones on the right wing. Jones' low cross from the end line into the box was then poked into the net by a sliding Cristian "Chicho" Arango after a streaking Preston Judd's "dummy" move momentarily froze the Houston back line as the ball rolled by.

In the second half, San Jose continued to push forward and were rewarded in minute 64, when Cristian Espinoza's outswinger of a corner kick found Munie, who headed it toward the edge of the box. Ian Harkes took it off the bounce and uncorked a screamer that Judd redirected past Houston goalkeeper Jonathan Bond to make it 2-0 for the visitors.

This is the first MLS Team of the Matchday recognition for the St. Louis-area native, now in his third season with San Jose since being selected 10th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of Indiana University.

With the victory, San Jose snapped an eight-game winless streak at Houston dating back to 2015 and remains firmly entrenched in the Audi MLS Cup Playoff hunt, moving up to eighth in the current Western Conference standings with just six matches remaining.

The Black and Blue now travel to Austin, Texas, next Saturday, Aug. 30, when they face Austin FC, who are currently even on points with the Quakes and are sitting in the ninth and final playoff spot. Kickoff from Q2 Stadium will take place at 5:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish), as well as via local radio on KNBR 1050 AM (English) and KZSF 1370 AM La Kaliente (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 30)

Forwards: Danny Musovski (SEA), Sam Surridge (NSH), Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Midfielders: Robin Lod (MIN), Aiden O'Neill (NYC), Hany Mukhtar (NSH)

Defenders: Kai Wagner (PHI), Daniel Munie (SJ), Mamadou Fofana (NE), Miki Yamane (LA)

Goalkeeper: Michael Collodi (DAL)

Coach: Pascal Jansen (NYC)

