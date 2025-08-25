Chicago Fire FC Agrees to Transfer Defender Carlos Terán to Brazilian Clube Athletico Paranaense

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that it has agreed to transfer defender Carlos Terán to Brazilian Serie B side Clube Athletico Paranaense. Additional terms of the transfer were not disclosed.

"This is a great opportunity for Carlos to continue building his career," said Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter. "We thank him for his contributions to the Club over the past five seasons and wish him the best moving forward."

Terán, 24, originally joined the Fire during the 2020 MLS season. The Colombian center back played in 87 regular season matches for the Men in Red since then, scoring five goals and registering one assist.

Chicago will have a week off before returning home to face the New England Revolution on Saturday, Sept. 6. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay will be available on Marquee Sports Network on Monday, Sept. 8 at 10 p.m. CT.

