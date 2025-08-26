Chicago Fire FC Loans Forward Dean Boltz to Forward Madison FC
Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has loaned forward Dean Boltz to Forward Madison FC for the 2025 season. Forward Madison competes in USL League One and is based in Madison, Wisc.
Boltz, 18, is one of four players in the 2025 Generation adidas class and was selected by the Fire as the third overall pick in MLS SuperDraft 2025. The forward played in 20 games (11 starts) for Chicago Fire II in 2025, registering three goals and one assist.
Prior to joining the Fire, Boltz attended the University of Wisconsin, where he started all 15 matches in which he played for the Badgers and also earned All-Big Ten Second Team, All Freshman Team, and United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-Region for the Men's All-North Region honors.
Transaction: Chicago Fire FC loans forward Dean Boltz to Forward Madison FC for the 2025 season.
