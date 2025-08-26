Inter Miami CF Hosts Orlando City SC in Leagues Cup Semifinals

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF is set to host rivals Orlando City SC for a thrilling matchup in the the Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinals this Wednesday, Aug. 27. Kick off at Chase Stadium is slated for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets

Secure your tickets HERE to cheer on Inter Miami from the stands!

Parking

Before heading to the game, view Chase Stadium's matchday parking information HERE! We encourage Fans to buy parking passes in advance of arrival to Chase Stadium.

Brightline - GOOOL Getter Trains

Inter Miami and Brightline are back for another action-packed season! Take GOOOL GETTER trains and complimentary shuttles from Brightline Fort Lauderdale Station directly to all the Inter Miami CF matches this season at Chase Stadium!

Where to Watch

All Leagues Cup matches will be presented live to fans in over 100 countries and regions through the Apple TV app with no blackouts. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast home for selected matches in Mexico, United States and Canada. More detailed information regarding broadcasts is available.

Past MLS Regular Season Match

Inter Miami enters the Leagues Cup Semifinals after a 1-1 draw on the road against D.C. United in MLS regular season action over the weekend. Midfielder Baltasar Rodríguez secured the point for Inter Miami at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. with his first goal for the Club.

Upcoming Player Milestone

Midfielder Sergio Busquets is on the verge of making history for the Club. WIth an appearance on Wednesday, the legendary Spanish midfielder would reach 100 appearances for Inter Miami, and would become just the fifth player to reach the milestone.

Leagues Cup 2025 Format

Leagues Cup 2025 is played in two rounds: Phase One and the Knockout Rounds.

The Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One featured all 18 Liga MX teams and the top 18 qualifying clubs from MLS. Teams were divided into Eastern and Western regions and grouped into tiers based on 2024 league performance. Despite facing teams from the opposite league, MLS and Liga MX clubs competed in a league-specific table, with teams earning points within their league-specific tables.

Each side played three Phase One matches against teams from the opposing league with no draws allowed. Matches that ended with the score level went straight to penalty shootouts with both teams receiving a point and the winner of the shootout receiving an additional point. The top four clubs from each league-specific table advanced to the Knockout Round. From here on out, it's a single-elimination format to reach the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 31.

Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2025

Inter Miami advanced to the Knockout Rounds in second place in the MLS table in Phase One with eight points after recording two wins and a draw, with the team claiming the additional point in penalties after the draw.

Inter Miami opened its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a 2-1 win over Atlas FC, followed by a 2-2 draw and subsequent 5-4 win in penalties to claim the additional poiint against Club Necaxa, and a 3-1 win against Pumas UNAM.

Most recently, Inter Miami topped Tigres UANL 2-1 in the Quarterfinals. A brace from Luis Suárez guided Inter Miami to victory at Chase Stadium to secure a Semifinals berth.

What's Next?

With a win against Orlando, Inter Miami would advance to the Final and would face the winnner of the Semifinal between LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders on Sunday, Aug. 31.

Conversely, if the team falls against Orlando, it will play in the Third Place match, which will also take place on Sunday, Aug. 31.

What is at stake?

The four remaining sides in the Leagues Cup 2025 are competing for the coveted title, with the top three finishers also securing spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami CF's History in Leagues Cup Action

Inter Miami is in the midst of its third appearance in the tournament. Notably, in 2023, in what was the inaugural edition of the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami went all the way and won the tournament to clinch a historic first trophy for the Club.

In 2024, Inter Miami concluded its participation in the Round of 16 after initially advancing past the Group Stage and the Round of 32.

Previously Against Orlando City SC

Wednesday's match will be the eighteenth between the two teams in Club history. Inter Miami has recorded five wins, eight losses, and four draws in previous meetings.

Scouting Orlando City SC

Orlando City arrives at the Semifinals stage following a 6-5 win over Liga MX Champions Toluca FC in the Quarterfinals after an iniitial goalless draw in regulation. In Phase One, Orlando placed fourth in the MLS table with seven points and a record of two wins and a draw. The Lions first drew 1-1 against Puman UNAM (losing the additional points 4-3 on penalties), before a 3-1 win over Atlas FC and defeating Necaxa 5-1.

Midfielder Martín Ojeda has been the team's leader in Leagues Cup 2025 action, tallying three goals and three assists so far.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.