Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki Called up to U.S. Men's National Team for September FIFA International Window

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - U.S. Soccer today named the Columbus Crew's Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki to U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino's roster for two friendlies during the September FIFA International Window.

The Crew duo and USMNT will compete against Japan at Lower.com Field on Tuesday, Sept. 9, during the US squad's 15th match in Columbus, where the side owns a 10-1-3 record. Tickets to the match are available here. Lower.com Field has played host to the USMNT twice before for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Costa Rica in October 2021 and El Salvador in January 2022. The U.S. Women's National Team has also competed at the venue twice, most recently coming out with a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Canada (2-2 after regulation) in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup Championship match on April 9, 2024.

Prior to the match in Ohio, the USA face Korea Republic at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J., on Sept. 6.

Arfsten has 10 caps (six starts) for the USMNT, and most recently competed at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup where he provided two assists against Trinidad and Tobago on June 15 in the Group Stage and scored his first senior international goal against Costa Rica in the Quarterfinals on June 29. The midfielder also started in the Final against Mexico on July 6. The 24-year-old has started 22 MLS matches for the Crew, recording seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists). Arfsten earned his first MLS All-Star selection this summer. The Fresno, Calif., native notched his first two goals in Leagues Cup play, including a game-winning goal against Club León on Aug. 5.

Zawadzki previously took part in the USMNT's 2024 January Camp, starting in his US Senior Team debut against Slovenia on Jan. 20. The Olmsted Falls, Ohio native has logged 24 starts and two goals in MLS play, highlighted by the Crew's equalizing goal in the 90'+3' minute against the Philadelphia Union on May 10. The midfielder represented the Crew Academy from 2015-2018, featuring for the Under-15/16, U-17/18 and U-18/19 sides, and serving as captain during his last two years. Since joining the Crew as a Homegrown Player on Jan. 13, 2022, Zawadzki has made 86 appearances (63 starts), registering seven goals and two assists. The 25-year-old served as team captain for the Black & Gold for the first time in their 1-0 victory against the Philadelphia Union on Aug. 28, 2024.

Coverage of the USA's match against Korea Republic begins at 5 p.m. ET on TNT and Telemundo, and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock. The USMNT's match against Japan will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be available on TNT, Max, Universo and Peacock. Live Spanish-language audio for the match will be available on Fútbol de Primera radio.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.