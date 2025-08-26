Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna Amongst 23 Players Selected for U.S.A. Friendlies by USMNT Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino

ATLANTA / HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake star Diego Luna has been named by U.S. Men's National Team Head Coach Mauricio Pochettino amongst the 23 players selected for upcoming U.S. friendlies on Sat., Sept. 6 and Tues., Sept. 9 against World Cup-bound opponents Korea Republic and Japan. A total of 22 players have been rostered, with one addition to be confirmed. Players will begin reporting to New Jersey on Aug. 31.

"We continue to strengthen the squad and narrow in on the pool of players who can help us achieve our goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup," said Pochettino. "We have a number of players just returning from injuries or who have had very limited minutes in the last couple months, so they can take this moment to continue to build fitness and sharpness for the upcoming opportunities in the fall."

Real Salt Lake (9-14-4, 31 points, 10th West / 20th Shield) will host a "mini-preseason" the next few weeks, with four of its next five matches to be played at home beginning with a Sporting Kansas City visit to America First Field in Sandy on Sat., Sept. 13. This weekend's originally scheduled road trip to Seattle has been moved to Sat., Oct. 11, due to the Sounders' advancement in Leagues Cup.

The USA will first host Korea Republic, presented by Haleon, on Sept. 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. Kickoff from the home of the New York Red Bulls is set for 3:00 p.m. MT, with the match broadcast live on TNT and Telemundo, and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock.

USA-Japan, presented by Allstate, comes nearly 25 years after the USMNT's first visit to Columbus, Ohio and what has become a special place in U.S. Soccer history. Lower.com Field and the USMNT welcome the 15th-ranked Japanese side on Sept. 9, with the match kicking off at 5:30 p.m. MT and available on TNT, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Both matches will be carried live on radio as Westwood One Sports delivers English language commentary from on-site for the first time while longtime partner Fútbol de Primera has the Spanish language call. Fans can follow the USMNT on X (@USMNT, Instagram (@USMNT, Facebook and the official U.S. Soccer App.

Luna - RSL's leading 2025 scorer with eight goals and five assists this season, equaling his goal output from last year in half as many MLS matches - is one of 12 players on the friendly roster returning from the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup runner-up U.S. roster. Luna is one of two players - joining defender Chris Richards - who were named to that tournament's Best XI. Richards started all six matches and scored two goals, while Luna tallied three goals and two assists and earned Man of the Match honors after scoring twice in the semifinal win against Guatemala.

Earlier this year, Luna earned the game-winning assist during his first 45 minutes played under Pochettino, suffering a shattered nose in the process, during a January friendly against Costa Rica. During the CONCACAF Nations League consolation match, Luna was bright and assertive against Canada, as the 2024 MLS All-Star selection and reigning MLS Young Player of the Year continues to press for 2026 FIFA World Cup inclusion.

DETAILED ROSTER BY POSITION (Club/Country; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Matt Freese (New York City FC; 7/0), Jonathan Klinsmann (Cesena/ITA; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew; 10/1), Noahkai Banks (FC Augsburg/GER; 0/0), Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 33/2), Alex Freeman (Orlando City; 7/0), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 1/0), Tim Ream (Charlotte FC; 74/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 31/3)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Tyler Adams (Bournemouth/ENG; 50/2), Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 6/0), Luca de la Torre (San Diego FC; 31/1), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 12/3), Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo; 11/2), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 1/0)

FORWARDS (5): Damion Downs (Southampton/ENG; 5/0), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 78/32) Josh Sargent (Norwich/ENG; 28/5), Tim Weah (Marseille/FRA; 44/7), Alex Zendejas (Club América/MEX; 11/1)

OTHER NOTES:

CP THE CAPWINNER

Christian Pulisic leads all players on the roster with a total of 78 appearances. Tim Ream (74) and Tyler Adams (50) round out the 50 and over club with Tim Weah having 44 under his belt. Sergiño Dest will be looking to add to his 33-cap total - more below - while Luca de la Torre and Chris Richards each reached 31 caps during this summer's second-place finish at the Gold Cup.

MOVING ON UP

After two years at Juventus in Italy's Serie A, forward Tim Weah is back to France and Champions League football. The 25-year-old transferred to Olympique de Marseille in Ligue 1, completing his tenure at Juventus with seven goals in 78 appearances. Marseille finished second in Ligue 1 last year behind Champions League winners PSG.

Weah follows in the footsteps of his father, George, who also played for Marseille during his career.

DOWNS AND UP

Damion Downs' Southampton will be looking to make a quick return to the English Premier League after being relegated at the end of last season. For now, they will compete in the EFL Championship, the second tier of English football.

After contributing 15 goals + assists to lead the second-tier German side FC Köln to a division title and promotion to the Bundesliga, Downs will look to do the same for Southampton. He was part of the Gold Cup roster for the United States and delivered the game-sealing penalty kick against Costa Rica in Minneapolis that sent the U.S. through to the semifinals.

SERG-ING

Sergiño Dest is poised to make his first appearances for the USMNT since helping the USA claim the Concacaf Nations League title in March 2024. After recovering from a ruptured ACL, Dest joined the camp this past summer, but the timing proved a bit too early for his return to game action during the Gold Cup. The PSV defender has started the Eredivisie campaign strongly, posting two goals and an assist in four matches including the game-winner in the Dutch Super Cup.

HOME BOYS

The stadiums in Harrison and Columbus will feel like home to a host of the U.S. players on this roster. Tim Ream was drafted 18th overall by the New York Red Bulls in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft and was a finalist for Rookie of the Year that season. Tyler Adams had a well-documented rise through the Red Bull Academy all the way to the First Team. Tim Weah spent a year in the same academy before beginning his European adventure at PSG.

Meantime, Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki currently lace them up for the Columbus Crew. The pair were members of the 2023 MLS Cup winning side hosted at Lower.com Field, the site of the tilt on Sept. 9 against Japan. In addition to making his USMNT debut in 2025, Arfsten was selected to this year's MLS All-Star Team.

FIRST TIME IN '25

Several players will join the USMNT fold for the first time in 2025. Alex Zendejas appeared in each of the first four matches during Mauricio Pochettino's tenure last fall. The 27-year-old had 12 goals in 48 matches across all competitions for Club América last season.

The MLS duo of Roman Celentano and Sean Zawadzki took part in the 2024 January Camp with Zawadzki earning his first appearance on Jan. 20 against Slovenia. Tristan Blackmon gets his first crack since January of 2022.

Meantime, goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann gets another look for the senior MNT for the first time since 2018. Now with Cesena in Serie B in Italy, he won the Golden Glove during the 2017 U-20 Concacaf Gold Cup winning run and appeared in all five matches in the FIFA U-20 World Cup that same year.

CARPE DIEM

Four players are looking to seize the opportunity to earn their first cap for the senior National Team. While Blackmon, Celentano and Klinsmann are getting a return gig, 18-year-old defender Noahkai Banks makes his debut in a USMNT camp. A dual national of the United States and Germany, the FC Augsburg defender has appeared at the Youth National Team level for the U-17, U-19 and U-20 Men's National Teams.

ROSTER NOTES

The roster will have an average age of 25 years, 175 days, as of the first day of training on Sept. 1. The squad also averages 20 caps.

Twelve players return from the squad that earned a runner-up finish at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.

Twelve players represent 10 different MLS clubs. Columbus Crew and Vancouver Whitecaps contribute a pair of players to the cause, followed by Charlotte FC, FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo, New York City FC, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake and San Diego FC.

Ten players are based outside of MLS: England (4), Italy (2), France (1) Germany (1), Mexico (1) and Netherlands (1).

Forward Alejandro Zendejas earns his first camp call-up of 2025. The Club America attacker was last summoned in November 2024 and came off the bench in both Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal legs against Jamaica.

Having begun their professional careers as members of the New York Red Bulls in midfielder Tyler Adams (2015-2019) and defender Tim Ream (2010 will return to Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sept. 6 against Korea Republic. Tim Weah also spent a year in the Red Bull Academy before beginning his European adventure at PSG.

The Columbus Crew duo of Max Arfsten and Sean Zawadzki will have the chance to represent the USMNT in their home club stadium on Sept. 9 against Japan.

Striker Josh Sargent has bagged four goals in as many matches across all competitions to start the new season for EFL Championship side Norwich City.

Eighteen-year-old defender Noahkai Banks earns his first USMNT call-up

Banks is one of four uncapped players on the roster with the other three having previously earned call-ups: defender Tristan Blackmon (last call-up in January 2022), and goalkeepers Roman Celentano (January 2024) and Jonathan Klinsmann (November 2018).

With nine shutouts so far this year, goalkeeper Roman Celentano is tied for second in MLS. Matt Freese follows close behind with seven clean sheets for New York City FC.

Seventeen players on this roster took part in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy, with 12 coming through the MLS Academy ranks: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Max Arfsten (Cal Odyssey), Sebastian Berhalter (Columbus Crew), Roman Celentano (Chicago Sockers), Luca de la Torre (Nomads, San Diego Surf), Alex Freeman (Weston FC, Orlando City), Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union, Clearwater Chargers), Jonathan Klinsmann (Pateadores, Strikers FC), Diego Luna (San Jose Earthquakes, Barcelona Residency), Jack McGlynn (BW Gottschee, Philadelphia Union), Christian Pulisic (PA Classics), Chris Richards (FC Dallas), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher), Tim Weah (BW Gottschee, New York Red Bulls), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew), Alejandro Zendejas (FC Dallas).







