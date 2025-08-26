LA Galaxy and Cobi Jones Launch "Cobi Club" Video Podcast Series Presented by Intermex

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, the six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy announce the launch of Cobi Club, a new video podcast series hosted by club icon Cobi Jones and presented by Intermex. The first episode is available now across major platforms (Apple Podcasts and YouTube).

Timed to coincide with a historic moment for both Jones and the Galaxy, including the upcoming unveiling of a statue honoring Jones at Dignity Health Sports Park in Spring 2026, Cobi Club offers fans a fresh, authentic lens into the world of soccer, culture, and community.

"When we first started talking about creating a show, we knew that it needed to be more than the 'Xs and Os' of soccer and instead showcase the culture of our sport, the people who love the beautiful game, the stories of the players, coaches, fans and more," said Cobi Jones. "Whether you've been following the Galaxy since '96 or just starting to fall in love with soccer, Cobi Club is about the stories fans want to hear, with a bit of LA flavor."

Each episode features candid conversations with a dynamic mix of guests from former teammates and MLS legends to LA tastemakers, musicians, and cultural influencers, offering a unique blend of soccer insight and storytelling.

"At Intermex, our mission has always been to connect families and communities across borders. Partnering with the LA Galaxy and Cobi Jones on this podcast allows us to celebrate not only the sport we love but also the cultural stories that bring people together - just as our services do every day." said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing and Digital Officer of Intermex.

The debut episode reunites members of the Galaxy's 2005 MLS Cup-winning team, including Todd Dunivant, Pete Vagenas, coach Steve Sampson, and coach Billy McNicol, and coincides with the club's 20-year reunion celebration. Future guests include current Galaxy stars, national team icons, and surprise appearances from across the sports and entertainment industry.

"Launching Cobi Club is part of our broader commitment to growing the game and celebrating the voices that have shaped it," said Tom Braun, President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer of the LA Galaxy. "With the World Cup and Olympic games on the horizon and soccer's momentum surging in the U.S., there's no better time to spotlight Cobi's legacy and leadership in the sport."

Presented by Intermex, Cobi Club will be available in both video and audio formats, with full episodes released monthly on LA Galaxy's YouTube channel, LAGalaxy.com, and Apple Podcasts. Short form clips and excerpts will also be shared across Galaxy social media channels to reach fans wherever they consume content.

HOST BIO: ABOUT COBI JONES

Across 12 MLS seasons played with the LA Galaxy (1996-07), Jones tallied 70 goals, including the team's first during their inaugural season, 91 assists in a club-record 306 MLS Regular Season matches played (281 starts). Jones is a two-time MLS Cup champion (2002, 2005) and won two Supporters' Shields (1998, 2002), two U.S. Open Cups (2001, 2005) and the CONCACAF Champions' Cup (2000) while with the LA Galaxy. Individually, Jones was a four-time MLS All-Star (1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), earned MLS Best XI honors (1998) and was named the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year (1998). Cobi was an inaugural inductee in the LA Galaxy Ring of Honor alongside Mauricio Cienfuegos and Doug Hamilton.

At the international level, Jones recorded 15 goals in a U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) record 165 appearances. With the USMNT, Jones appeared in three FIFA World Cups (1994, 1998, 2002) and won the 2002 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Jones was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of fame in 2011.

In addition to his performance on the field, Jones remains active as a community leader and mentor. A champion for diversity and equity in sports, he regularly supports the LA Galaxy Foundation and has played an integral role in expanding opportunities for underserved youth. Jones was also the lead Broadcast and radio analyst for the LA Galaxy from 2012 to 2023 and has been on air for Fox Sports as one of their premier game and studio commentators since 2010.

Jones began his legendary career as a youth player in Los Angeles as a member of the Westlake (Village) Warriors before enrolling at UCLA where he starred for the Bruns from 1988-1991, winning the NCAA Championship in 1990 registering 23 goals and 37 assists enroute to the title.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.