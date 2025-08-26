Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation Announce the Opening of Five New Soccer Mini-Pitches

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC, Seattle Reign FC and their charitable partner RAVE Foundation today announced the opening ceremonies for five new soccer mini-pitches across Washington state in support of the clubs' commitment to build a legacy of free play and RAVE's 26 MORE Fields by 2026 initiative leading up to the FIFA World Cup 2026™. The first of the upcoming mini-pitch openings is occurring this Thursday, August 28 at Illahee Middle School in Federal Way.

RAVE Foundation's mission goes beyond building fields. Each year, the organization invests in programs that serve youth in marginalized or under-resourced communities designed to use soccer as a vehicle to support learning and social-emotional wellness, such as soccer camps and clinics, education curriculum, job shadow and internship programs, community grants, as well as partnering with schools to enhance and champion student development. Additionally, RAVE is a partner of the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26 - and is helping them bring their legacy commitment to fruition in an effort to leave the state of Washington with more free-play opportunities after the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

RAVE Foundation, in partnership with American Family Insurance and the City of Sumner, began the celebrations last week with the grand opening of a new mini-pitch at Seibenthaler Park in Sumner, Washington on August 20. The "ALL SOUNDERS SOCCER CELEBRATION" brought the community together for a festive event, marking the completion of the project and providing a new space for local soccer and free-play.

A full list of new soccer mini-pitches scheduled to open in August and September this year can be found below.

ILLAHEE MIDDLE SCHOOL ON AUGUST 28

RAVE Foundation is set to unveil a new mini-pitch timed with the grand opening of the brand new Illahee Middle School in Federal Way. This project marks a significant first, as it is the inaugural mini-pitch with Musco lighting, made possible through a partnership with Puget Sound Energy and Federal Way Public Schools. Illahee Middle School, located in the Federal Way South neighborhood, serves students in grades 6-8. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on August 28 from 5:45-6:15 p.m. PT. Illahee Middle School is located at 36001 1st Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003.

SIERRA HEIGHTS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON SEPTEMBER 12

This mini-pitch initiative, made possible through the generous support of Providence Swedish in partnership with the Renton School District, is a significant investment in the well-being of local students. The collaboration is designed to create a positive impact on both the social and physical health of the community by providing safe and accessible spaces for children to play and thrive. The all-school assembly is scheduled to take place on September 12 from 2:30-3:00 p.m. PT, with the mini-pitch opening ceremony scheduled from 3:00-3:30 p.m. PT. Sierra Heights Elementary School is located at 2501 Union Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 9059.

STAR LAKE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ON SEPTEMBER 18

Seattle Reign FC and RAVE Foundation will celebrate a mini-pitch opening at Star Lake Elementary School in an ongoing commitment to promote inclusion and equity in sports. This project is a powerful collaboration with Federal Way Public Schools and the 85ers™ - the first-ever U.S. Women's National Team. The new mini-pitch will serve as a symbol of the rich legacy and history of women's soccer in Washington State. The All-School Assembly is scheduled to take place on September 18 from 2:20-2:50 p.m. PT, with the mini-pitch opening ceremony scheduled from 2:50-3:20 p.m. PT. Star Lake Elementary is located at 26812 40th Avenue South, Kent, WA 98032.

NORTHSHORE YMCA ON SEPTEMBER 20

RAVE Foundation, the YMCA of Greater Seattle, U.S. Soccer Foundation and longtime partner Delta Air Lines are teaming up to open the first mini-pitch at a YMCA location in the greater Seattle area. This new mini-pitch will provide a permanent place for soccer programming and collaboration for the community and continues RAVE's mission to expand places to play in partnership with its collaborators. The opening ceremony of the new mini-pitch is scheduled to take place on September 20 from 11:15-11:45 a.m. PT. The Northshore YMCA is located at 11811 Northeast 195th Street, Bothell, WA 98011.

RAVE Foundation is supported by a variety of donors, including individuals, businesses and organizations. Some notable donors include Delta Air Lines, Emerald Queen Casino (EQC) - owned and operated by the Puyallup Tribe of Indians - Springboard to Wealth, The Johnson Team at CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC, Symetra, Seattle Storm, Washington Youth Soccer, Seattle United, Seattle Youth Soccer Association, University of Washington (UW), Providence Swedish, Regence, Black Players for Change, U.S. Soccer Foundation, King County Parks, Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee - SeattleFWC26, Puget Sound Energy, American Family Insurance, Sounders FC's fans through the Fan-Funded Field initiative as well as Jim Phillips and Family, the Kleeberger Family Foundation, the Gulati Family and Thach Nguyen.







