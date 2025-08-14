LA Galaxy Travel to Face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium Saturday, August 16
Published on August 14, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - Continuing their 2025 MLS Regular Season campaign, the LA Galaxy travel to face Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 16 (4:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).
LA Galaxy Against Inter Miami CF
Saturday's 2025 MLS Regular Season between LA and Inter Miami marks the third MLS Regular Season meeting between the two teams, with the Galaxy leading all-time series 1-0-1. The last time the two teams squared off, the LA Galaxy and Inter Miami played to a 1-1 draw before a sell-out crowd of 27,642 fans in the 2024 MLS Regular Season Home Opener at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 25, 2024. In the first all-time meeting between LA and Miami, the Galaxy earned a 3-2 come-from-behind win at Chase Stadium on April 18, 2021.
LA Galaxy Run of Form
In their last 12 matches played across all competitions dating back to May 31, the LA Galaxy hold a record of 5-3-4 (25 GF, 19 GA). In four matches played at Dignity Health Sports Park against LIGA MX opponents across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 2-0-2 (11 GF, 4 GA).
LA Galaxy at Inter Miami CF
2025 MLS Regular Season
Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025 | 4:30 p.m. PT
Chase Stadium Park | Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV | FS1
MLS Season Pass English Broadcast | Steve Cangialosi (Play-By-Play); Danny Higginbotham (Analyst)
MLS Season Pass Spanish Broadcast | Alejandro Figueredo (Play-By-Play); Tony Cherchi (Analyst)
