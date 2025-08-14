Sherwin-Williams Joins New York City FC as Official Paint Partner

August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC today announced The Sherwin-Williams Company as the Official Paint Partner of the Club.

As one of the most trusted names in coatings and color, Sherwin-Williams brings over 150 years of industry expertise to a vibrant new partnership with New York City FC. This new partnership reflects the two organizations' shared commitment to community and creativity.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sherwin-Williams to the New York City FC family and their legacy of quality and community commitment," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "We're looking forward to the color and energy they'll bring to our fans and neighborhoods throughout the city."

As part of the partnership, Sherwin-Williams will support various New York City FC community programs across the five boroughs, including the Club's nonprofit foundation City in the Community.

"We're excited to partner with New York City FC and bring Sherwin-Williams legacy of color and quality to one of the most passionate fanbases," said Curt Kaucher, President & General Manager of the Eastern Division at Sherwin-Williams. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to deepen our connection with the NYC metropolitan area and celebrate the vibrant spirit of the city."

