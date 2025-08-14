Sherwin-Williams Joins New York City FC as Official Paint Partner
August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC today announced The Sherwin-Williams Company as the Official Paint Partner of the Club.
As one of the most trusted names in coatings and color, Sherwin-Williams brings over 150 years of industry expertise to a vibrant new partnership with New York City FC. This new partnership reflects the two organizations' shared commitment to community and creativity.
"We're thrilled to welcome Sherwin-Williams to the New York City FC family and their legacy of quality and community commitment," said Ara Sarajian, Vice President of Partnership Development at New York City FC. "We're looking forward to the color and energy they'll bring to our fans and neighborhoods throughout the city."
As part of the partnership, Sherwin-Williams will support various New York City FC community programs across the five boroughs, including the Club's nonprofit foundation City in the Community.
"We're excited to partner with New York City FC and bring Sherwin-Williams legacy of color and quality to one of the most passionate fanbases," said Curt Kaucher, President & General Manager of the Eastern Division at Sherwin-Williams. "This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to deepen our connection with the NYC metropolitan area and celebrate the vibrant spirit of the city."
Sherwin-Williams branding will also feature in-stadium at MLS home matches throughout the season and across New York City FC digital channels.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 14, 2025
- Corey Wray Departs - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution Host August 16 Pop-Up Market at Gillette Stadium with Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) and Heritage Market - New England Revolution
- Timbers Sign Uruguayan International Midfielder Felipe Carballo as Designated Player - Portland Timbers
- Sherwin-Williams Joins New York City FC as Official Paint Partner - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati Visit Portland Timbers for the First Time in Club History and Look to Continue Road Success in 2025 - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Inter Miami CF - Toronto FC
- Minnesota United Announces Founding Group of Alliance Program Members - Minnesota United FC
- New England Revolution Waive Maxi Urruti and Luis Diaz - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Midfielder Federico Redondo to Spanish LaLiga Side Elche CF - Inter Miami CF
- Union advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal for the first time since 2018 - Philadelphia Union
- Red Bulls Fall, 3-2, to Philadelphia Union in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals - New York Red Bulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New York City FC Stories
- Sherwin-Williams Joins New York City FC as Official Paint Partner
- New York City FC vs. Columbus Crew Rescheduled
- Deportivo Toluca Edges New York City FC, 2-1
- Pollo Campero Joins New York City FC as an Official Partner
- New York City FC Scores 2-0 Victory over Club León