Inter Miami CF Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC

August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF announced today it has acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC in exchange for $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).







Major League Soccer Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.