Inter Miami CF Transfers Midfielder Federico Redondo to Spanish LaLiga Side Elche CF

August 14, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF announced today it has transferred midfielder Federico Redondo to Spanish LaLiga side Elche CF. Inter Miami CF will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent transfer of the midfielder.

Redondo, 22, joined Inter Miami in February 2024 and went on to make 60 appearances across all competitions, contributing two goals and four assists. Notably, he was a part of the squad that secured the 2024 Supporters' Shield with a record-breaking 74 points in the regular season to win the second title in the Club's history.

