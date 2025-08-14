New England Revolution Host August 16 Pop-Up Market at Gillette Stadium with Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) and Heritage Market

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution are partnering with Women of Color Entrepreneurs (WOCE) and Heritage Market to bring 20 local BIPOC-owned small businesses to a Pop-Up Market in the Revolution Fan Zone before the club's annual Match for C.H.A.N.G.E. on Saturday, August 16. The Pop-Up Market, open from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET in the Revolution Fan Zone in the main plaza, will take place before the Revolution host Los Angeles FC in Major League Soccer action at Gillette Stadium, a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff (click here for tickets).

Founded in 2019, WOCE supports women of color entrepreneurs with the goal to expand and build female-owned businesses. The nonprofit is dedicated to providing mentorship, programming, peer support, technical assistance, and curated access to potential customers, partners, and investors in Massachusetts. WOCE onboards a cohort of seven to 12 entrepreneurs annually to maximize the long-term success of women of color entrepreneurs. To donate, get involved, or learn more about WOCE, visit woce.us.

The New England Revolution Foundation and WOCE began their relationship in October 2022, when WOCE was selected as the beneficiary of a $20,000 grant from the team's players through the Revolution Players Collaborative Fund, a central part of the company's C.H.A.N.G.E. platform, which is dedicated to combatting inequity and promoting social justice. WOCE was chosen by a coalition of Revolution players, including members of Black Players for Change, an independent organization consisting of over 170 Black MLS players, coaches, and staff.

The Revolution Foundation has also partnered with Boston-based Heritage Market to expand the range of small businesses participating in Saturday's market. Rooted in a mission to help celebrate culture, entrepreneurship, and local creativity, Heritage Market is dedicated to uplifting and showcasing BIPOC-owned small businesses through curated marketplaces, pop-ups, and collaborative events. The organization works to create vibrant spaces around Boston where small business owners can connect with new audiences, share their stories, and grow their impact. Check them out on Instagram @heritage_market_corp.

"The Revolution are proud to partner with WOCE and Heritage Market to showcase these 20 small businesses at Saturday's match, where they will be introduced to the more than 20,000 fans attending our Match for C.H.A.N.G.E.," Revolution President Brian Bilello said. "This will be our largest pop-up market to date thanks to these two essential organizations, who do so much to uplift and empower small-business owners in our communities. We are honored to provide this platform for these entrepreneurs and we encourage all of the Revolution fans at Gillette Stadium to visit the Fan Zone and support these inspiring local businesses."

In addition to the WOCE and Heritage Market Pop-up Market, Saturday's Fan Zone will also feature activations from the Chica Project and Commonwealth Kitchen. The Chica Project is an organization dedicated to helping women and girls of color currently experiencing oppression due to the intersection of their race, ethnicity and gender. Based in Quincy, Mass., they help women and girls of color practice self-love, gain financial freedom, access education, expand their social capital and build political power. Commonwealth Kitchen is an organization based out of Dorchester, Mass. that helps local BIPOC-and women-owned entrepreneurs grow successful food businesses, with more than 150 launched to date. They offer a shared kitchen space, manufacturing space, specialized equipment, best practices, and valuable connections for people looking to jumpstart their food venture.

On the pitch, the Revolution's jerseys will feature a special a patch designed by local artist Eamon White. The patch showcases a combination of two Adinkra symbols, which together create the shape of a butterfly, a symbol of transformation and change. The match-worn jerseys will be autographed and auctioned following the match, with all proceeds benefiting The Chica Project.

BIPOC-Owned Business Spotlight: Here is a closer look at the 20 local businesses that will participate in the WOCE and Heritage Market Pop-Up Market in the Revolution Fan Zone on Saturday, August 16 (4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET):

WHOzWHO - An urban luxury streetwear brand inspired by psychedelic arts and experiences, crafting custom tie-dye clothing.

Legendary Today (Boston, MA) - Streetwear clothing company that incorporates powerful messages in the design of their limited-edition collections.

Hen Chicken Rice (Boston and Somerville, MA) - Thai street food restaurant specializing in the traditional Thai dish Khao-Man-Gai. For every dish ordered, Hen Chicken Rice donates a meal to a the Rachawadee Home for Persons with Disabilities in Thailand.

16 pieces/Lovedaythrift - Sustainable clothing and shoe pop-up shops offering a curated selection of modern and vintage styles in inclusive sizing.

WTHRS - Offers seasonally-styled clothing for individuals who want timeless silhouettes with a modern twist. Their brand is designed for the movers, thinkers, and creators who want to lead culture rather than follow it.

KWENDA (Brockton, MA) - The clothing brand, which has a store in the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Mass., centers around motivating others to go chase their dreams. KWENDA is deeply rooted in the founder's heritage, with the name meaning "to go" in Swahili.

Lumiere Rene Candle Company (Braintree, MA) - Handcrafted candles that are poured in small batches and made with coconut soy wax and high-quality toxin free fragrance. Each scent is designed to honor life's powerful moments and celebrations.

Sweet Glam (Boston, MA) - Bakery and cosmetic shop that offers both sweet-tasting desserts and sweet-smelling self-care products. Their treats span from cakes to brownies and cookies, and their handcrafted cosmetics include scrubs, lotions and lip butters.

Ride with Rubia (Boston, MA) - A certified group fitness instructor, who offers pop-up exercise classes variety of formats, including spin and strength classes.

Linx Lab Jewelry (Newton, MA) - A permanent jewelry business specializing in custom fitted and welded bracelets at pop-up events across Massachusetts. Their personalized pieces combine both style and comfort.

Rhythm & Wraps (Allston-Brighton, MA) - Vegan restaurant and catering offering a flavorful and exciting food experience. Their restaurant is an inclusive community-based space for people to listen to music and enjoy a vast array of vegan dishes.

Joy of Treats (Winchester, MA) - Traditional Indian desserts made with simple delicious ingredients. Joy of treats offers delicacies for every occasion, including corporate and personal events.

Freezy Bitez - Hexagon ice cubes made with real fresh fruit and packed with juicy flavor. Offered in 16 flavors from strawberry, to mango, peach, watermelon and grape.

Maxine Lorenzo Designs (Boston, MA) - Handcrafted handbags for day and night adventures. The high-quality bags come in a variety of textures, colors, and fabrics.

Red Dress Events LLC (Boston, MA) - A comprehensive event planning company, that helps clients craft any kind of event from intimate gatherings to vacations, and weddings. Their team helps people nationally and internationally design the events of their dreams.

Shanti Boston LLC (Roslindale and Dorchester, MA) - Indian Restaurant voted best Indian food in Boston area. Their two locations in Boston offer incredible ambiance alongside their delicious Bangladeshi style of cooking known as Buhna.

Madhrasi (Boston, MA) - Handcrafted South-Indian chai tea business made full of rich flavor and warmth from the roots of India. Madhrasi offers bags of both loose-leaf chai and chai concentrate.

PLAY & OAK - Kids wall art and décor shop, offering everything from magical nursery décor to playroom décor. Their selection includes decals and prints that will transform any space and bring kids joy.

Unique Café (Worcester, MA) - Jamaican-American cafe offering healthy and authentic Jamaican food, natural juices, smoothies and more.







