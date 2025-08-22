CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player

Published on August 22, 2025

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Friday the acquisition of offensive midfielder Iván Jaime. The Spanish player arrives in Montreal on loan from FC Porto with an option to buy. Jaime, 24, will be a designated player for the Montreal team. The duration of the loan is until June 30 2026. If permanently transfered, Jaime will be under contract with the Club until December 31 2027, with option years in 2028 and 2029.

"We are very pleased to welcome Iván Jaime to our squad," said Luca Saputo, Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology. "His profile and qualities are fully in line with the sporting vision we want to build within our Club. His technical talent and ability to make a difference in the offensive third will bring a new dimension to our team."

Born in Málaga, Spain, Iván Jaime Pajuelo made his professional debut with his hometown club at the age of 17. In 2020, Jaime signed with Portuguese Primeira Liga club Famalicão, enjoying his best season in 2022-23 with 11 goals and five assists, and being voted Primeira Liga Young Player of the Year.

Transferred to FC Porto in August 2023, Jaime played a total of 44 games with the Dragons, scoring five goals and collecting two assists. From February to June 2025, he was loaned to Valencia CF in the Spanish Liga, where he played in 10 games.

Transaction: CF Montréal acquires Spanish midfielder Iván Jaime on loan with an option to buy from FC Porto (Portugal)

IVÁN JAIME

Position: Attacking midfielder

Height: 5'11 (1.80 m)

Date of birth: September 26, 2000

Place of birth: Málaga, Spain

Last club: FC Porto

Date of acquisition: August 21, 2025







