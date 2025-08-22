FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati have acquired Polish winger Dominik Marczuk on loan through the end of the 2025 MLS season and a 2025 International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake, the club announced today. In exchange, FC Cincinnati send their first-round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2026 to Real Salt Lake.
The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.
Marczuk, 21, joins the Orange and Blue as a U22 Initiative Player after spending the past two seasons in Utah. Marczuk has made 25 appearances, 15 starts, for the Claret-and-Cobalt over parts of the past two seasons, scoring two goals and adding three assists.
"We're excited about the addition of Dominik," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He is a young and talented player with experience in our league and in Europe. His versatility, attacking quality, and work rate on both sides of the ball will make him a valuable asset to this team."
Prior to signing with Real Salt Lake, Marczuk spent one season (2023-2024) with Jagiellonia Bialystok of the Ekstraklasa, Poland's top tier of professional soccer. Marczuk scored seven goals and 15 assists across all competitions with Jagiellonia Bialystok and was named the league's Young Player of the Season as he helped guide the team to their first league title in club history.
Marczuk played three seasons (2020-2023) with Stal Rzeszów after graduating from his hometown youth club, Podlasie Biala Podlaska. At Stal Rzeszów, Marczuk made 63 total appearances where he scored six goals and three assists.
The Międzyrzec Podlaski native made his senior Poland National Team debut in November 2024 in UEFA Nations League play against Portugal. Marczuk came on as a second-half substitute and scored his country's lone goal of the contest in the 88th minute. The winger has also represented his country at the youth levels scoring four goals over 21 appearances with the U19s, U20s and U21s.
TRANSACTION: On August 21, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire Polish winger Dominik Marczuk on loan through the end of the 2025 MLS season and a 2025 International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the club's first-round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2026.
DOMINIK MARCZUK
Pronunciation: MARK-zook
Position: Winger
Height: 5' 10"
Birthdate: November 1, 2003 (21)
Birthplace: Międzyrzec Podlaski, Poland
Nationality: Polish
How Acquired: Via loan from Real Salt Lake
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Cincinnati Stories
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake
- Tune in: FC Cincinnati Host New York City FC at Tql Stadium on Saturday Night
- FC Cincinnati's Home Game vs Orlando City SC Flexed to Sunday Night Soccer on September 28
- Matchday Guide Pres. by Altafiber: FC Cincinnati vs New York City FC - Kick Cancer Night
- FC Cincinnati Trade DeAndre Yedlin to Real Salt Lake