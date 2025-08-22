FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake

FC Cincinnati have acquired Polish winger Dominik Marczuk on loan through the end of the 2025 MLS season and a 2025 International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake, the club announced today. In exchange, FC Cincinnati send their first-round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2026 to Real Salt Lake.

The transaction was completed prior to the close of MLS' Secondary Transfer Window.

Marczuk, 21, joins the Orange and Blue as a U22 Initiative Player after spending the past two seasons in Utah. Marczuk has made 25 appearances, 15 starts, for the Claret-and-Cobalt over parts of the past two seasons, scoring two goals and adding three assists.

"We're excited about the addition of Dominik," said Chris Albright, FC Cincinnati General Manager. "He is a young and talented player with experience in our league and in Europe. His versatility, attacking quality, and work rate on both sides of the ball will make him a valuable asset to this team."

Prior to signing with Real Salt Lake, Marczuk spent one season (2023-2024) with Jagiellonia Bialystok of the Ekstraklasa, Poland's top tier of professional soccer. Marczuk scored seven goals and 15 assists across all competitions with Jagiellonia Bialystok and was named the league's Young Player of the Season as he helped guide the team to their first league title in club history.

Marczuk played three seasons (2020-2023) with Stal Rzeszów after graduating from his hometown youth club, Podlasie Biala Podlaska. At Stal Rzeszów, Marczuk made 63 total appearances where he scored six goals and three assists.

The Międzyrzec Podlaski native made his senior Poland National Team debut in November 2024 in UEFA Nations League play against Portugal. Marczuk came on as a second-half substitute and scored his country's lone goal of the contest in the 88th minute. The winger has also represented his country at the youth levels scoring four goals over 21 appearances with the U19s, U20s and U21s.

TRANSACTION: On August 21, 2025, FC Cincinnati acquire Polish winger Dominik Marczuk on loan through the end of the 2025 MLS season and a 2025 International Roster Slot from Real Salt Lake in exchange for the club's first-round selection in MLS SuperDraft 2026.

DOMINIK MARCZUK

Pronunciation: MARK-zook

Position: Winger

Height: 5' 10"

Birthdate: November 1, 2003 (21)

Birthplace: Międzyrzec Podlaski, Poland

Nationality: Polish

How Acquired: Via loan from Real Salt Lake







