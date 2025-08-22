FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC
Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown forward Tarik Scott to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Scott debuted for FC Dallas against FC Cincinnati on June 29, 2024, and has six appearances for the club. FC Dallas signed Scott as the club's 34th Homegrown in Nov. 2022.
With North Texas SC, Scott made his professional career debut against MNUFC2 on March 26, 2022, and scored a brace to win the game. In 2024, he appeared in 21 regular-season matches, and led the team with 10 goals, helping North Texas to the playoffs and win the MLS NEXT Pro Cup, the club's first championship in MLS NEXT Pro.
In 2025, Scott scored five goals in 16 appearances for North Texas, second most on the team. He set a club record by scoring the fastest goal scored in club history in MLS NEXT Pro play, scoring in one minute and 15 seconds. From 2022-2025, his 17 goals rank him fourth all-time in club history, and holds the club record for game-winning goals with four.
Monterey Bay FC compete in the USL Championship league, the second tier of American soccer, and rank 10th in the Western Conference. During his loan, Scott will reunite with former North Texas SC teammate and captain Nico Gordon.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 22, 2025
- SKC Visits Seattle on Sunday - Sporting Kansas City
- Availability Report: Three Absent vs. FC Cincinnati - New York City FC
- Rapids Look to Add on Consecutive Wins with Road Matchup against LA Galaxy - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Meet Columbus Crew in Ohio on Saturday Night - New England Revolution
- Hungry for Some Home Cooking: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New York Red Bulls - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Host NYCFC as Final Stretch of the Season Heats Up - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Signs Striker Mamadou Dieng from Hartford Athletic - Minnesota United FC
- A Crowning Achievement: Looking Back at a Historic Streak - Charlotte FC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Brazilian Striker Brenner on Loan from Udinese - FC Cincinnati
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Kipp Keller to New Mexico United - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Travels to Canada to Face Vancouver Whitecaps at BC Place - St. Louis City SC
- Michael Adedokun Transfered to Lexington SC - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC - FC Dallas
- Minnesota United Signs Defender Nectarios Triantis from Sunderland A.F.C. - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Waive Forward Sergio Santos - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX 5 - D.C. United
- LA Galaxy Acquire Third-Round Pick in 2026 MLS SuperDraft from New York Red Bulls in Exchange for Goalkeeper John McCarthy - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Acquires Forward Amahl Pellegrino from the San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $300,000 in 2025 GAM - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Trade Forward Amahl Pellegrino to San Diego FC - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Waives Defender Hamady Diop - San Diego FC
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Loans Polish International Winger Dominik Marczuk to FC Cincinnati - Real Salt Lake
- FC Cincinnati Acquire U22 Initiative Winger Dominik Marczuk on Loan from Real Salt Lake - FC Cincinnati
- Kickoff Time Updated for LAFC's Road Match at Austin - Los Angeles FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Serbian Defender Viktor Radojević - Chicago Fire FC
- Charlotte FC Loans Defender Jahlane Forbes to North Carolina FC - Charlotte FC
- Real Salt Lake Returns Home Saturday to Host Minnesota United FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Toronto FC Acquire $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Chicago Fire FC - Toronto FC
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Chicago Fire FC
- Austin FC Acquires $125,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Argentine Youth International Attacker Mateo Silvetti - Inter Miami CF
- Toronto FC Add Ecuadorian International Midfielder José Cifuentes from Rangers FC - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Signs Iván Jaime as Designated Player - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC
- FC Dallas' Road Match against the LA Galaxy Rescheduled for Saturday, October 11
- FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw at Austin FC
- National Soccer Hall of Fame Announces 2026 Semifinalists for Veteran, Builder Ballots
- Lalas Abubakar Named to MLSsoccer.com's Team of the Matchday After Scoring in Dallas' 2-0 Win over Portland Timbers