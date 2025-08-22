FC Dallas Loans Homegrown Tarik Scott to Monterey Bay FC

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned Homegrown forward Tarik Scott to USL Championship side Monterey Bay FC for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Scott debuted for FC Dallas against FC Cincinnati on June 29, 2024, and has six appearances for the club. FC Dallas signed Scott as the club's 34th Homegrown in Nov. 2022.

With North Texas SC, Scott made his professional career debut against MNUFC2 on March 26, 2022, and scored a brace to win the game. In 2024, he appeared in 21 regular-season matches, and led the team with 10 goals, helping North Texas to the playoffs and win the MLS NEXT Pro Cup, the club's first championship in MLS NEXT Pro.

In 2025, Scott scored five goals in 16 appearances for North Texas, second most on the team. He set a club record by scoring the fastest goal scored in club history in MLS NEXT Pro play, scoring in one minute and 15 seconds. From 2022-2025, his 17 goals rank him fourth all-time in club history, and holds the club record for game-winning goals with four.

Monterey Bay FC compete in the USL Championship league, the second tier of American soccer, and rank 10th in the Western Conference. During his loan, Scott will reunite with former North Texas SC teammate and captain Nico Gordon.







