Atlanta United Falls, 3-1, at Colorado Rapids
Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk and Colorado Rapids' Cole Bassett and Sam Vines on the field
(Atlanta United FC)
DENVER - Atlanta United fell 3-1 to Colorado Rapids Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Alexey Miranchuk scored his sixth MLS goal of the season, however Atlanta couldn't overcome two second-half goals from Colorado's Rafael Navarro.
Colorado opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Darren Yapi. Cole Bassett received the ball about 20 yards from goal and chipped a pass into the right side of the box that Navarro headed back across goal. Yapi fought off a defender and hit a first-time finish into the corner for the lead.
Atlanta responded quickly and leveled the match just two minutes later with a goal from Miranchuk. Ronald Hernández played a pass from the right wing towards the top of the box where Miranchuk took a touch to the left before curling a left-footed shot from distance inside the far post for his eighth goal of the season in all competitions. The midfielder has now scored in three consecutive MLS matches.
Colorado re-gained the lead in the 64th minute from the penalty spot after second-half substitute Juan Berrocal was called for a foul on Navarro inside the box. The Rapids striker placed his penalty to the left of Brad Guzan who was able to get a touch on the ball but unable to keep it out of the net.
The home side added a third in the 71st minute as Navarro reacted first to a loose ball inside the box and powered a low shot past Guzan.
Ronny Deila made a trio of substitutions in the 73rd minute, bringing on Luke Brennan, Tristan Muyumba and Steven Alzate. Brennan and Muyumba nearly combined for a goal just a minute later, with the winger dribbling past a defender and playing a pass across the face of goal for Muyumba, however his shot deflected off Miranchuk.
Atlanta United (4-12-10, 22 points) returns to action Sunday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 13-8 Atlanta
Shots on target: 3-3
Corner kicks: 4-3 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 12-9 Atlanta
xG: 1.6 - 1.6
Possession: 56-44 Atlanta
Passing accuracy: 90-86 Atlanta
Scoring
COL - Darrin Yapi (Navarro, Bassett) 18'
ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Hernández) 20'
COL - Rafael Navarro (PK) 64'
COL - Rafael Navarro 71'
Disciplinary
COL - Ian Murphy 47'
COL - Reggie Cannon 90+6'
Notes:
Alexey Miranchuk scored his sixth goal of the regular season and eighth goal in all competitions. He's now scored in three consecutive MLS matches
Ronald Hernández recorded his first MLS assist of the season.
Attendance: 16,117
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Brad Guzan
D: Brooks Lennon (Nyk Sessock - 90+4')
D: Enea Mihaj
D: Stian Gregersen
D: Ronald Hernández (Luke Brennan - 73')
M: Will Reilly (Tristan Muyumba - 73')
M: Bartosz Slisz
M: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Saba Lobjanidze (Juan Berrocal - 58')
F: Miguel Almirón (c) (Steven Alzate - 73')
F: Latte Lath
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Sal Mazzaferro
Leo Alfonso
Cayman Togashi
COLORADO RAPIDS STARTING LINEUP
GK: Zack Steffen
D: Reggie Cannon
D: Andreas Maxso (c)
D: Noah Cobb
D: Ian Murphy (Ted Ku-DiPietro - 60')
D: Sam Vines
M: Oliver Larraz
M: Cole Bassett
M: Calvin Harris (Sydney Wathuta - 90+1')
M: Darrin Yapi (Alex Harris - 86')
F: Rafael Navarro
Substitutes not used:
Keegan Rosenberry
Sam Bassett
Rafael Santos
Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen
Daouda Amadou
OFFICIALS
Victor Rivas (referee), Ian McKay (assistant), Stephen McGonagle (assistant), Timothy Ford (fourth), Geoff Gamble (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)
Images from this story
|
Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk and Colorado Rapids' Cole Bassett and Sam Vines on the field
Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025
- Timbers Drop 3-2 Result Against FC Cincinnati at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Chicago Fire FC Comes Back to Earn 3-2 Victory Over St. Louis CITY SC at SeatGeek Stadium - Chicago Fire FC
- Sporting KC Falls, 3-1, at Orlando City SC - Sporting Kansas City
- FC Cincinnati Edges Portland Timbers, 3-2 - FC Cincinnati
- LA Galaxy Fall to Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Fall to Inter Miami CF at Chase Stadium on Saturday Night - LA Galaxy
- Atlanta United Falls, 3-1, at Colorado Rapids - Atlanta United FC
- Sounders FC Falls, 1-0, on the Road to Minnesota United - Seattle Sounders FC
- Minnesota United Shuts Out Seattle Sounders FC in Crucial Western Conference Win - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Blanked by Los Angeles FC - New England Revolution
- FC Dallas Earns 1-1 Draw at Austin FC - FC Dallas
- RSL Fade Away in Narrow Charlotte Defeat - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Earns Three Road Points with 2-0 Victory in New England - Los Angeles FC
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory Against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Columbus Crew (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York Red Bulls Shut down Philadelphia Union 1-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement for Match against Atlanta United - Colorado Rapids
- Emil Gazdov Loaned to Valour FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Chris Rindov to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.