Atlanta United Falls, 3-1, at Colorado Rapids

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk and Colorado Rapids' Cole Bassett and Sam Vines on the field

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United's Alexey Miranchuk and Colorado Rapids' Cole Bassett and Sam Vines on the field(Atlanta United FC)

DENVER - Atlanta United fell 3-1 to Colorado Rapids Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park. Alexey Miranchuk scored his sixth MLS goal of the season, however Atlanta couldn't overcome two second-half goals from Colorado's Rafael Navarro.

Colorado opened the scoring in the 18th minute through Darren Yapi. Cole Bassett received the ball about 20 yards from goal and chipped a pass into the right side of the box that Navarro headed back across goal. Yapi fought off a defender and hit a first-time finish into the corner for the lead.

Atlanta responded quickly and leveled the match just two minutes later with a goal from Miranchuk. Ronald Hernández played a pass from the right wing towards the top of the box where Miranchuk took a touch to the left before curling a left-footed shot from distance inside the far post for his eighth goal of the season in all competitions. The midfielder has now scored in three consecutive MLS matches.

Colorado re-gained the lead in the 64th minute from the penalty spot after second-half substitute Juan Berrocal was called for a foul on Navarro inside the box. The Rapids striker placed his penalty to the left of Brad Guzan who was able to get a touch on the ball but unable to keep it out of the net.

The home side added a third in the 71st minute as Navarro reacted first to a loose ball inside the box and powered a low shot past Guzan.

Ronny Deila made a trio of substitutions in the 73rd minute, bringing on Luke Brennan, Tristan Muyumba and Steven Alzate. Brennan and Muyumba nearly combined for a goal just a minute later, with the winger dribbling past a defender and playing a pass across the face of goal for Muyumba, however his shot deflected off Miranchuk.

Atlanta United (4-12-10, 22 points) returns to action Sunday, Aug. 24 when it hosts Toronto FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (4 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 13-8 Atlanta

Shots on target: 3-3

Corner kicks: 4-3 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 12-9 Atlanta

xG: 1.6 - 1.6

Possession: 56-44 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 90-86 Atlanta

Scoring

COL - Darrin Yapi (Navarro, Bassett) 18'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk (Hernández) 20'

COL - Rafael Navarro (PK) 64'

COL - Rafael Navarro 71'

Disciplinary

COL - Ian Murphy 47'

COL - Reggie Cannon 90+6'

Notes:

Alexey Miranchuk scored his sixth goal of the regular season and eighth goal in all competitions. He's now scored in three consecutive MLS matches

Ronald Hernández recorded his first MLS assist of the season.

Attendance: 16,117

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan

D: Brooks Lennon (Nyk Sessock - 90+4')

D: Enea Mihaj

D: Stian Gregersen

D: Ronald Hernández (Luke Brennan - 73')

M: Will Reilly (Tristan Muyumba - 73')

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Saba Lobjanidze (Juan Berrocal - 58')

F: Miguel Almirón (c) (Steven Alzate - 73')

F: Latte Lath

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Sal Mazzaferro

Leo Alfonso

Cayman Togashi

COLORADO RAPIDS STARTING LINEUP

GK: Zack Steffen

D: Reggie Cannon

D: Andreas Maxso (c)

D: Noah Cobb

D: Ian Murphy (Ted Ku-DiPietro - 60')

D: Sam Vines

M: Oliver Larraz

M: Cole Bassett

M: Calvin Harris (Sydney Wathuta - 90+1')

M: Darrin Yapi (Alex Harris - 86')

F: Rafael Navarro

Substitutes not used:

Keegan Rosenberry

Sam Bassett

Rafael Santos

Nicolas Defreitas-Hansen

Daouda Amadou

OFFICIALS

Victor Rivas (referee), Ian McKay (assistant), Stephen McGonagle (assistant), Timothy Ford (fourth), Geoff Gamble (VAR), Tom Supple (AVAR)

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.