Sounders FC Falls, 1-0, on the Road to Minnesota United
Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
ST. PAUL, MIN. - Sounders FC (11-7-8, 41 points) fell 1-0 on the road to Minnesota United (13-6-8, 47 points) on Saturday evening at Allianz Field. Joaquín Pereyra scored the game's lone goal for the hosts, as Seattle saw its 10-match unbeaten run (7-0-3) across all competitions come to an end. Brian Schmetzer's side returns to Leagues Cup 2025 play with a Quarterfinals matchup against Liga MX side Club Puebla on Wednesday, August 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
With the result, Sounders FC remains in fourth place in the Western Conference with 41 points (11-6-8), six points behind third-place Minnesota.
Seattle is now 14-3-2 across all competitions against Minnesota, including a 12-3-2 record in MLS regular-season play. The Loons have now won both regular-season matchups between the two sides this season.
The loss snapped Seattle's 10-match unbeaten streak across all competitions (7-0-3) since the end of its 2025 FIFA Club World Cup run.
Saturday's match marked the first time in the 10 matches since the Club World Cup that Seattle was held without a goal.
Stefan Frei started in goal this evening for the first time since suffering a concussion against Columbus on July 6.
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Minnesota United FC 1
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Venue: Allianz Field
Referee: Malik Badawi
Assistants: Kyle Atkins, Meghan Mullen
Fourth Official: Elvis Osmanovic
VAR: Sorin Stoica
Attendance: 19,432
Weather: 75 degrees and mostly clear
SCORING SUMMARY
MIN - Joaquín Pereyra 73'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
MIN - Nicolás Romero (caution) 24'
SEA - Yeimar Gómez Andrade (caution) 57'
MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) 81'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Nouhou; Alex Roldan, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Reed Baker-Whiting (Pedro de la Vega 69'); Paul Rothrock (Georgi Minougou 78'), Jesús Ferreira, Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski 69')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Cody Baker, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, Snyder Brunell
Total shots: 15
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 10
Offside: 2
Corner-Kicks: 8
Saves: 2
Minnesota United FC - Dayne St. Clair; Joseph Rosales, Nicolás Romero (Morris Duggan 55'), Michael Boxall, Carlos Harvey, Bongokuhle Hlongwane; Joaquín Pereyra, Wil Trapp (Owen Gene 83'), Robin Lod, Tani Oluwaseyi; Kelvin Yeboah (Anthony Markanich 68')
Substitutes not used: D.J. Taylor, Julian Gressel, Alec Smir, Darius Randell, Jefferson Diaz
Total shots: 10
Shots on goal: 3
Fouls: 8
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 4
- SOUNDERS FC -
