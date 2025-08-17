Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six
Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
That's six MLS wins in a row for The Crown, who are proving to the league that they are, indeed, for real.
A 1-0 triumph over Real Salt Lake at Bank of America Stadium extends the Club-record win streak to six and their MLS unbeaten streak to seven matches.
The run comes at a perfect time, as The Crown sits in sixth place at the time of the final whistle.
Charlotte forward Idan Toklomati put his squad ahead for what would be the eventual match-winner when he jumped above the rest to connect with a free kick from midfielder Ashley Westwood in the 35th minute.
His goal marks his fourth consecutive match with a goal contribution and his ninth of the season in MLS play.
This is Kristijan Kahlina and the Charlotte backline's third consecutive clean sheet in MLS competition. They have not conceded a goal in MLS league play since the 86th minute against Atlanta United on July 19.
The Crown will look to make it lucky number seven in a row when they host the New York Red Bulls, who are looking up at Charlotte in the table, on Sunday, August 24, at Bank of America Stadium.
NEXT AT HOME
AUGUST 24 // CHARLOTTE vs. RED BULLS
We have Sunday Night Soccer at The Fortress! The Crown take on New York Red Bulls on August 24 at 7:00 p.m.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025
- Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions - Charlotte FC
- Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six - Charlotte FC
- Toronto FC (1) - Columbus Crew (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- New York Red Bulls Shut down Philadelphia Union 1-0 - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night - Inter Miami CF
- Colorado Rapids Call up Sydney Wathuta on Fourth and Final Short-Term Agreement for Match against Atlanta United - Colorado Rapids
- Emil Gazdov Loaned to Valour FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- LA Galaxy Sign Defender Chris Rindov to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy
- Houston Dynamo FC Close Two-Match Road Stretch at Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday Night - Houston Dynamo FC
- Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field - Seattle Sounders FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions
- Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six
- Locked-In: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs. Real Salt Lake
- Charlotte FC Acquires Australian Striker Archie Goodwin from Adelaide United F.C.
- Charlotte FC Acquires International Roster Slot from Toronto FC in Exchange for $175,000 General Allocation Money