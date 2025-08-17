Clip Notes: The Crown Knicks RSL to Extend Win Streak to Six

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

That's six MLS wins in a row for The Crown, who are proving to the league that they are, indeed, for real.

A 1-0 triumph over Real Salt Lake at Bank of America Stadium extends the Club-record win streak to six and their MLS unbeaten streak to seven matches.

The run comes at a perfect time, as The Crown sits in sixth place at the time of the final whistle.

Charlotte forward Idan Toklomati put his squad ahead for what would be the eventual match-winner when he jumped above the rest to connect with a free kick from midfielder Ashley Westwood in the 35th minute.

His goal marks his fourth consecutive match with a goal contribution and his ninth of the season in MLS play.

This is Kristijan Kahlina and the Charlotte backline's third consecutive clean sheet in MLS competition. They have not conceded a goal in MLS league play since the 86th minute against Atlanta United on July 19.

The Crown will look to make it lucky number seven in a row when they host the New York Red Bulls, who are looking up at Charlotte in the table, on Sunday, August 24, at Bank of America Stadium.

