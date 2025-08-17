Inter Miami CF Celebrates Inclusivity with Special Olympics and Unified Night

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF is thrilled to have earned the honor of being named Sports Organization of the Year by Special Olympics Florida, an award that was presented to the Club during the pre-match ceremony of Inter Miami's match against LA Galaxy this evening.

The award recognizes the sports organization that has gone above and beyond in making contributions to the mission of Special Olympics Florida and demonstrated a commitment to improving the lives of Special Olympics athletes and all people with intellectual disabilities.

Ahead of Inter Miami CF's MLS regular season match against LA Galaxy, the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team faced LA Galaxy's Special Olympics team for the first time ever on field 2 of the Florida Blue Training Facility in Fort Lauderdale.

Both Special Olympics teams had the opportunity to watch their First Teams compete at Chase Stadium and celebrate Inter Miami's Unified Night presented by Florida Blue, featuring the Inter Miami CF First Team in their new United We Play pre-match tops.

Additional info on the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team

Inter Miami CF is dedicated to providing authentic MLS First Team experiences to each player on the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team.

Comprised of individuals with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and individuals without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners), the Inter Miami CF Special Olympics Unified Team travels for exhibition matches, scheduled in conjunction with Inter Miami's First Team matches, to reinforce inclusivity and showcase all talents and abilities to MLS fans.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.