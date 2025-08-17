CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions

Notes:

Charlotte FC extends its Club record win streak to six and is the longest current streak in Major League Soccer

Idan Toklomati scored his seventh league goal and now has six in his last nine MLS matches; he has a goal contribution in his last four

Ashley Westwood moves into third all-time in Club history with 13 career assists moving past Karol Swiderski

Harry Toffolo made his CLTFC debut; summer addition Archie Goodwin did not feature as he awaits his visa

CLTFC has scored in 22 straight games and matches a Club record for 14 wins in a season and matches a Club record 10 at Bank of America Stadium. Quotable:

"It's fantastic to see the crowd going wild. To be able to have a moment like that on my debut is always nice. I am excited to start showcasing why the Club brought me in." - Harry Toffolo

"We're in a good spot right now. When a team is full of confidence and momentum, it's a tough team to stop. There's more to come from us." - Ashley Westwood Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 27

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 28,201

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Ream, Byrne, Malanda, Westwood, Bronico, Zaha, Vargas, Diani, Toklomati

Substitutions: Toffolo (79'), Abada (79'), Williamson (79')

Real Salt Lake Starting XI: Cabral, Vera, Glad, Junqua, Caliskan, Ruiz, Goncalves, Eneli, Gozo, Cruz, Olatunji

Substitutions: Agada (62'), Ojeda (74'), Katranis (74'), Russell (85')

Goals:

35' - CLT- Toklomati (Assist: Westwood)

Discipline:

3' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)

33' - RSL - Glad (Yellow)

38' - RSL - Gozo (Yellow)

71' - RSL - Vera (Yellow)

87' - RSL - Agada (Yellow)







