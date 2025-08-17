CLTFC win sixth straight league match; third straight clean sheet in all competitions
Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Charlotte FC extends its Club record win streak to six and is the longest current streak in Major League Soccer
Idan Toklomati scored his seventh league goal and now has six in his last nine MLS matches; he has a goal contribution in his last four
Ashley Westwood moves into third all-time in Club history with 13 career assists moving past Karol Swiderski
Harry Toffolo made his CLTFC debut; summer addition Archie Goodwin did not feature as he awaits his visa
CLTFC has scored in 22 straight games and matches a Club record for 14 wins in a season and matches a Club record 10 at Bank of America Stadium. Quotable:
"It's fantastic to see the crowd going wild. To be able to have a moment like that on my debut is always nice. I am excited to start showcasing why the Club brought me in." - Harry Toffolo
"We're in a good spot right now. When a team is full of confidence and momentum, it's a tough team to stop. There's more to come from us." - Ashley Westwood Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 27
Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
Attendance: 28,201
Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith, Defender Harry Toffolo, Midfielder Ashley Westwood, Goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina - link (video may upload throughout evening)
Stats: Please Click - link
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Ream, Byrne, Malanda, Westwood, Bronico, Zaha, Vargas, Diani, Toklomati
Substitutions: Toffolo (79'), Abada (79'), Williamson (79')
Real Salt Lake Starting XI: Cabral, Vera, Glad, Junqua, Caliskan, Ruiz, Goncalves, Eneli, Gozo, Cruz, Olatunji
Substitutions: Agada (62'), Ojeda (74'), Katranis (74'), Russell (85')
Goals:
35' - CLT- Toklomati (Assist: Westwood)
Discipline:
3' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)
33' - RSL - Glad (Yellow)
38' - RSL - Gozo (Yellow)
71' - RSL - Vera (Yellow)
87' - RSL - Agada (Yellow)
