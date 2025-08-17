FC Cincinnati Edges Portland Timbers, 3-2

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defeated the Portland Timbers, 3-2, Saturday night at Providence Park. The Orange and Blue won for an MLS-best ninth time this season on the road.

The Orange and Blue (16-7-4, 52 points) went atop the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference standings with seven matches to go in the MLS Regular Season. The Timbers fell to 10-9-7 (37 points).

FC Cincinnati started their first-ever visit to Portland off strong, opening the scoring in the 10th minute with Kévin Denkey scoring in his first start since July 12. From there, Pavel Bucha doubled the Cincinnati lead in the 25th minute with his third of the season. The Orange and Blue went up 3-0 in the 36th minute as Evander - making his return to Portland - scored against his former team.

Former FCC forward Kevin Kelsy netted a brace, first in the 38th minute and then from the penalty spot in the 68th minute.

With the result, Cincinnati improved to 16-4-5 against the Western Conference clubs in league play since 2022 and won their fifth straight road match against Western Conference clubs.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Kévin Denkey, GOAL - 10' (0-1) - Pavel Bucha led the charge in an early first half attack for the Orange and Blue, bringing possession through the Timbers half and down towards goal. Ender Echenique and Evander played options for Bucha with the midfielder electing to play a pass centrally towards Evander. Evander let the pass slip through his legs and Kévin Denkey controlled before beating Maxime Crépeau.

CIN: Pavel Bucha, GOAL - 25' (0-2) - Patient build up from Cincinnati ended as Evander took possession and split the Timbers defense with a pass into Bucha near the top right corner of the box. Bucha opened into space and launched a powerful attempt into the top right corner of goal.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 36' (0-3) - Matt Miazga intercepted a Timbers' pass as the home side looked to break pressure from deep in their own half. Miazga quickly found Evander who turned without taking a touch and scored from distance in a signature Evander moment for the MVP candidate. Evander's perfect strike curled away from Crépeau and into the top left corner of goal.

POR: Kevin Kelsy, GOAL - 38' (1-3) - Ariel Lassiter drew the attention of multiple Cincinnati defenders around the edge of the area and found an outlet to Kevin Kelsy who continued a run down the right wing after playing Lassiter in initially. Kelsy drove into the box and cut back inside with a shot fake before rolling one in at the far post.

POR: Kevin Kelsy, PENALTY KICK GOAL - 68' (2-3) - Kelsy converted from the spot for his second goal of the night.

GAME NOTES

- FC Cincinnati finish the night atop the Supporters' Shield and Eastern Conference standings with seven matches to go.

- FC Cincinnati's nine road wins and 29 road points both lead MLS this season.

- Under Head Coach Pat Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 16-4-5 against the Western Conference and have won five straight road matches against Western Conference clubs.

- Evander scored his 20th goal of the season, one goal shy of the club's all-time record for goals in a season (Luciano Acosta, 21 - 2023).

- Evander's goal was his ninth from outside the box this season, the second-most in MLS over the last 10 seasons (Sebastian Giovinco, 10 in 2015).

- Kévin Denkey, making his first start since July 12, scored his 15th goal (all competitions) of the season, tied for ninth in club history.

- Pavel Bucha recorded his second multi-goal contribution game of the season.

- Bucha's goal was FC Cincinnati's 300th all-time MLS Regular Season goal.

- Saturday marked FC Cincinnati's first match at Portland Timbers.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati at Portland Timbers

Date: August 16, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: Providence Park | Portland, Oregon

Attendance: 25,218

Kickoff: 10:40 p.m. ET/7:40 p.m. PT

Weather: 73 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

POR: 1-1-2

CIN: 3-0-3

POR - Kevin Kelsy (Lassiter) 38', Kevin Kelsy - PK 68'

CIN - Kévin Denkey (Bucha) 10', Pavel Bucha (Evander) 25', Evander (Miazga) 36'

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Lukas Engel, Miles Robinson (Teenage Hadebe 78'), Matt Miazga (C), Nick Hagglund, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 90'), Stiven Jimenez (Gerardo Valenzuela 90'), Pavel Bucha, Evander, Ender Echenique (Kenji Mboma Dem 58'), Kévin Denkey (Kei Kamara 58')

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Brad Smith, Stefan Chirila

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

POR: Maxime Crépeau, Jimer Fory, Kamal Miller (C) (Dario Župarić 82'), Finn Surman, Juan Mosquera, Ariel Lassiter (Omir Fernandez 82'), David Da Costa, Antony, David Ayala (Felipe Mora 85'), Joao Ortiz (Cristhian Paredes 58'), Kevin Kelsy

Substitutes not used: James Pantemis, Eric Miller, Diego Chara, Ian Smith, Gage Guerra

Head Coach: Phil Neville

STATS SUMMARY: POR/CIN

Shots: 26 / 11

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Saves: 2 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 3

Fouls: 10 / 12

Offside: 2 / 1

Possession: 56.6 / 43.4

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR - Kevin Kelsy (Yellow Card) 13'

CIN - Miles Robinson (Yellow Card) 45'+3

POR - Cristhian Paredes (Yellow Card) 60'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Ast. Referees: Kali Smith, Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Kevin Stott

