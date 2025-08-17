Inter Miami CF Secures 3-1 Victory Against LA Galaxy at Chase Stadium

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MIAMI - Inter Miami CF (13W-5L-6D, 45 points) earned three points with a thrilling 3-1 victory at Chase Stadium against the LA Galaxy. Defender Jordi Alba opened the scoreline before late goals from captain Lionel Messi and forward Luis Suárez allowed the team to record its first-ever victory over the reigning MLS Cup champions.

Inter Miami took the pitch with Óscar Ustari in goal; Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón, and Alba made up the back four; Sergio Busquets and Benjamin Cremaschi started at the base in midfield; Tadeo Allende, Telasco Segovia, and Fafa Picault playing further ahead; Suárez led the team's attack.

Inter Miami started the match applying pressure to the visitors through several combinations between Picault, Allende, Suárez, and Segovia. The latter came close to opening the scoreline after a great collective play was finished off by the Venezuelan from a backheel cross from Suarez. The goal, though, was overruled due to an offside position from Segovia in the play's build up.

Nearing the end of the first half, a precise line-breaking ball by Busquets found Alba, who cut through the Galaxy's defense. The defender found himself at the edge of the six-yard box and clinically placed the ball to the goalkeeper's first post to give Inter Miami the lead into the break.

The second half saw the introduction of Argentine duo Messi and Rodrigo de Paul.

The Galaxy then equalized in the 59th minute through a goal from Joseph Paintsil.

Inter Miami continued generating chances during the second half. In the 84th minute, de Paul played an unmarked Messi right outside the box, who dribbled past a defender and slotted a grazing left-footed shot to reclaim the lead.

Remarkably, the goal saw Messi become the second-fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 career goals, doing so in just 44 matches (Josef Martínez, 42).

Suárez rounded out the result for the definitive 3-1 scoreline in the 89th minute with a close range shot from inside the box following an elite backheel delivery from Messi from the 18-yard box. Notably, with the goal Suárez took his tally to 6 this regular season. The assist, meanwhile, was the 10th for Messi in MLS play in 2025.

Next, Inter Miami will host Mexican powerhouse Tigres UANL in the Leagues Cup Quarterfinals next Wednesday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. ET. Secure your tickets HERE.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Jordi Alba (Sergio Busquets) 43', Lionel Messi (Rodrigo de Paul) 84', Luis Suárez (Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul) 89'

LAG - Joseph Paintsil (Isaiah Parente) 59'

Lineups / Substitutions:

Inter Miami CF - GK Óscar Ustari; D Marcelo Weigandt, Gonzalo Luján, Maximiliano Falcón, Jordi Alba; M Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaschi (Yannick Bright 77'), Tadeo Allende (Rodrigo de Paul HT), Telasco Segovia (Lionel Messi HT), Fafa Picault (Baltasar Rodríguez 77'); F Luis Suárez (Noah Allen 90+4')

Unused Substitutes - GK Rocco Rios Novo; D Ian Fray, Tomás Avilés; M David Ruiz

LA Galaxy - GK Novak Micovic; D Miki Yamane, Edwin Cerrillo, Mathias Jørgensen, John Nelson; M Marco Reus (Christian Ramírez 87'), Isaiah Parente (Lucas Sanabria 79'), Elijah Wynder (Matheus Nascimento HT); F Gabriel Pec (Mauricio Cuevas 79'), Joseph Paintsil, Diego Fagúndez (Julián Aude 79')

Unused Substitutes - GK John McCarthy, D Eriq Zavaleta; M Christopher Rindov; F Tucker Lepley

Details of the Game:

Date: August 16, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Chase Stadium

Attendance: 20,846

Stats:

Possession:

MIA - 47.1%

LAG - 52.9%

Shots:

MIA - 28

LAG - 5

Saves:

MIA - 2

LAG - 5

Corners:

MIA - 13

LAG - 2

Fouls:

MIA - 8

LAG - 3







