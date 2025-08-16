Emil Gazdov Loaned to Valour FC

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Saturday that goalkeeper Emil Gazdov has been loaned to Canadian Premier League (CPL) club Valour FC until the end of the 2025 season.

"We wish Emil the best of luck in this new step in his young career," said CF Montréal Managing Director, Recruitment and Sporting Methodology Luca Saputo. "This loan will give him the playing time he needs to progress and will provide him with the opportunity to showcase his skills between now and the end of the season. We believe that this new experience in Winnipeg will not only be beneficial, but also aligns perfectly with our development philosophy."

The Bleu-blanc-noir acquired Gazdov back on February 28 via transfer from CPL club Pacific FC. In three campaigns with Pacific, Gazdov played over 3,500 minutes over 41 games and claimed 12 clean sheets. He added two clean sheets over three playoff games in 2023 and one shutout in three 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship games.

In 2024, Gazdov won the CPL Goalkeeper of the year award, was named on the CPL's Best XI and was a finalist for the league's Canadian Under-21 Player of the year award.

A product of the Vancouver Whitecaps academy, Gazdov signed his first professional contract with Pacific FC in June 2020. He was then loaned to Bundesliga club FC Nürnberg's academy, playing with the U19 team from 2020 to 2022.

