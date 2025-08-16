Sounders FC Travels to Face Minnesota United FC on Saturday Night at Allianz Field

RENTON, WASH. - After a 4-0 road win over the LA Galaxy on Sunday, Seattle Sounders FC stays on the road to face Minnesota United FC on Saturday, August 16 at Allianz Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 41 points (11-6-8), while Minnesota sits in third with 44 points (12-6-8). The Rave Green have a game in hand on Minnesota and can move into a tie for third in the West with a victory on Saturday.

Seattle and Minnesota have met 16 times in the regular season since the Loons joined MLS in 2017. The Rave Green have dominated the series, holding a 12-2-2 record. Seattle also defeated the Midwestern side 3-2 in the lone playoff matchup and 2-0 in Leagues Cup 2024. The two sides met earlier this year on June 1 at Lumen Field which saw Minnesota win 3-2. It was the first time Seattle had ever dropped points to the Loons at home in any competition.

Following Sunday's match, Seattle returns to Leagues Cup 2025 play, taking on Liga MX side Club Puebla in the Quarterfinals on Wednesday, August 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (8:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, UniMás, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Tyler Terens & Kyndra de St. Aubin

Talent (Spanish): Bruno Vain & Andres Aguila

National Broadcast (English): FS1

Talent: Mike Watts & Tony Meola

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Pete Fewing

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Chance Fry & Marcus Hahnemann

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







