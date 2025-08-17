Toronto FC (1) - Columbus Crew (1) Postgame Summary

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

SCORING SUMMARY

CLB - Diego Rossi 8'

TOR - Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 77' (Djordje Mihailovic)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLB - Diego Rossi 68' (caution)

RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC 5-13-8 23 points

Columbus Crew 12-5-9 45 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC - Sean Johnson; Richie Laryea, Sigurd Rosted (Malik Henry 66'), Kevin Long, Raoul Petretta; Jonathan Osorio (C), Alonso Coello (Kobe Franklin 89'), Maxime Dominguez (Derrick Etienne Jr. 89'), Djordje Mihailovic, Ola Brynhildsen (Theo Corbeanu 66'); Deandre Kerr (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint 75')

Substitutes Not Used: Luka Gavran, Kosi Thompson, Lazar Stefanovic, Markus Cimermancic

COLUMBUS CREW - Patrick Schulte; Andrés Herrera (Lassi Lappalainen 83'), Steven Moreira (C) (Cesar Ruvalcaba 88'), Sean Zawadzki, Malte Amundsen (Yevhen Cheberko 46'), Max Arfsten; Daniel Gazdag, Taha Habroune, Dylan Chambost, Diego Rossi (Hugo Picard 83'); Ibrahim Aliyu (Jacen Russell-Rowe 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Evan Bush, Amar Sejdic, Derrick Jones, Tristan Brown

MEDIA NOTES

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint made his Toronto FC debut as a 75th minute substitute, becoming the tenth player to debut for the Reds this season.

Jules-Anthony Vilsaint also scored his first goal for TFC.

Djordje Mihailovic recorded assists in successive matches for the first time in his career with Toronto FC.

ROBIN FRASER - HEAD COACH, TORONTO FC

Q: Another comes from behind drive for two weeks in a row against another top Eastern Conference opponent. What did you, setting aside the result, what did you make of the performance?

Yeah, I thought we started off a little nervous, didn't start off quite as sharply as we wanted to. Obviously gave away a pretty bad goal. But again, credit to the group, they dug in and fought and grew into the game, and by the end, obviously scored a great goal, created some good chances. I just can't say enough about the effort to be honest, and the ability to fight and keep themselves in games, and we're starting to see more and more quality in the attacking part of the field and a couple of really, really good chances tonight. I just think the group is growing in confidence, growing in confidence in each other, reading off each other. They're just much more cohesive than they have been, even compared to the early part of the year. So, listen, we need three points. We know that disappointed that we didn't get three points. Really, really proud of the effort to come back and keep pressure on them and listen, that's a fantastic team. Columbus is a fantastic team, and they are one of the hardest teams to play against in the league because their positioning is so good, their awareness of each other is so good, they're difficult to contain. I felt like there are definitely some nervous moments, but overall I thought it was a good performance.

Q: It's the second week in a row, which Djordje [Mihailovic] sort of delivers a key ball that leads to the goal. How big of an impact, I guess, for lack of a better word, have you seen in only two games so far?

The service for the goal is absolutely fantastic and things flash through your mind and as soon as I saw that ball and goal the first thing that went through my mind was worth every penny, worth every penny he's been. And the thing is, he's also really humble and he's a really good team guy, and you see him working for the team and working with the team and couldn't be more pleased with what he's bringing to us, not just on the field, but I think his personality as well really helps us. I think the group is playing with more confidence offensively, and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that Djordje [Mihailovic] is really clean, does a good job of holding the ball even under pressure and does a good job of finding attacking windows even under pressure. So, I think he's been very good so far and we look forward to lots and lots of good things from him.

Q: I wanted to ask you about Deandre Kerr's performance tonight. What was your assessment of his game and also the dynamic among him, Ola [Brynhildsen] and Djordje [Mihailovic] of course.

Yeah, I thought DK [Deandre Kerr] was really good in a lot of the game, and the reason I say it that way is when we were having trouble getting out and we were playing balls into him, he did such a good job of holding balls up for us and connecting and getting us out of the back. It's such an unsung skill. People don't really think that that's a big deal, but if DK [Deandre Kerr] can't hold these balls, they're being played out of the back, then we don't actually get to get into the attack. So, I thought he did a really good job of launching us into attacks by being able to deal with a lot of pressure and holding balls, bringing him down, and then the defensive work. What was asked of him today was a lot, and he just keeps working. He really, really just keeps working. So, unfortunate not to score a goal today. I think he had a couple of decent looks, the one that also gets in and plays across the box with a little bit of luck if that timing's slightly different, than I think he gets another one. But DK [Deandre Kerr] is growing week by week in my opinion.

Q: Jules [Jules-Anthony Vilsaint] comes in and makes his debut, gets on the end of that ball from Djordje [Mihailovic]. Maybe just your thoughts on his little cameo today and what you've seen from him in the couple days?

What a start, right? I mean, you couldn't script it any better. Jules [Jules-Anthony Vilsaint] is a nice kid. We've only known him for a couple of days. Everything he has shown so far is that he's a really good team guy and he gets called on today and has a job to do and he does it. You can't really say enough about that. Yes, it's fantastic. They scored a goal, no question, and a great goal, a great service from Djordje [Mihailovic], very good finish. But then his work again after that, we had to do a lot of defending after that and he's willing to do all the work that was asked of him and still getting out on the break on a few opportunities. I think it was a really, really good debut for him.

Q: You mentioned before about a poor goal that you conceded in the eighth minute. As a former defender, does it make you pull out your hair when you see stuff like that?

I thought about it, and I said this to Alo [Alonso Coello] maybe three or four months ago that I don't think of him as a young player. He's so composed with the ball and his decisions so good with the ball that when he makes a mistake, I almost get pissed because I feel like he's not a young kid. He doesn't make those kinds of mistakes. But all of that ran through my mind on the goal. But he's so good in his distribution that's going to happen from time to time. He's a young player; he's going to get better and better and better.

I think a lot of what we have done well recently starts with Alonso [Coello] entry pass is to start attack. So yeah, we don't want this to happen every week, but we know that it's going to happen at some point. It's part of the growth process, part of the learning curve, and I would bet that we don't see another one like that from him. I just think he's got so much quality; he's got such good ideas and such good technique. That to me was an anomaly. But these things are going to happen and as with young players, you have to realize it's going to happen. And the fact that we give away a goal like that, we still obviously get a point on the night. We need three points. The performance was good, guys fought the whole thing as a package is still very, very positive.

Q: Was [Deybi] Flores injured? Why was he kept?

He's dealing with a personal issue and so the club was compliant in allowing him to go and deal with that.

JULES-ANTHONY VILSAINT - FORWARD, TORONTO FC

Q: Jules, congratulations on the goal. Maybe not the result that you guys necessarily wanted, but maybe you can just talk about the moment about scoring on your debut and so quickly after entering the game as well?

Yeah, honestly, super proud. It's been a hard last two months for me. I was just waiting for an opportunity to show myself, show my talent so that I can contribute and help the team get something, some type of results. So just happy and blessed to get that here and can't wait for the next upcoming games.

Q: Can you walk us through the play? When the ball was recycled and it came out to [Djordje] Mihailovic, did you kind of have a sense that he was going to put it like where he did?

Yeah, so obviously he's a really good passer, so when he got the ball back, I just put my hand up and the ball got right in front of my feet, put in between the legs and yes, scored that goal.

Q: Would you have played with him in Montreal before?

No, I haven't. No, I haven't. Obviously I heard a lot. I came when he left, so heard a lot of good things about him and obviously it shows on the field and he shows what he's made of, good quality on the feet.

Q: Can you give us a sense of what the last couple of days have looked like for you? Just the trade, new city, new stadium, first game?

Yeah, it's been hard, to be honest. Just adjusting to the, first of all, the lifestyle. It's different from Montreal, so grew up as a kid over there too, so it's always going to be different. Everybody's been really welcoming to me. That's one thing I'm really happy about. Nobody ever asked me bad questions or nobody put me down because I'm from Montreal. They're all just welcoming and super, super happy that I'm here. So just trying to help the team and stay positive through the good and bad.

Q: What did you make of the crowd and playing at BMO Field for the home side for a change?

It's different. Not getting booed and stuff like that, so I just felt like it was just so loud when I scored the goal and when I had a one-v-one too, it got loud and just happy that they got my back, even though I'm from there and happy to be on that side.

Q: What kind of opportunity do you see for yourself now with Toronto FC?

Honestly, got to go slow. I haven't played a lot, so I'm just trying to adjust to the level again. Just staying grounded, just staying humble, even though I scored super, super happy, but just got to stay humble and keep working.







