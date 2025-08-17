RSL Fade Away in Narrow Charlotte Defeat

Published on August 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Real Salt Lake (9-13-4, 31pts, 10th West) sustained another road setback in its quest for 2025 MLS Cup Playoff qualification, ultimately succumbing to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Charlotte FC in a close encounter at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

The Claret-and-Cobalt arrived at the weekend's contest on a generally good run of form and boasting an extra game in hand on the two closest teams above them (San Jose and Colorado), with an opportunity to overtake both in the race to finish above the playoff line. Mastroeni's side arrived at the match sporting a revamped strike partnership, with new signings Rwan Cruz - on his first start - and Victor Olatunji - making his full debut - both entrusted to spearhead the line.

In a closely-contested affair, the visitors enjoyed the brighter immediate start but struggled to break the deadlock, coming close first from Cruz, who saw his effort repelled, and then much later from midfielder Pablo Ruiz, who could only see his powerful low strike from distance fly agonizingly wide, allowing the hosts to gradually grow into the match.

A first half of few and far close chances in between was then brought to a crescendo on 35 minutes when striker Idan Toklomati rose highest in the six-yard box to powerfully steer home a header past RSL goalkeeper Rafael Cabral and establish a lead for Charlotte right before the interval.

RSL continued to dominate substantial sections of the second half, coming close again through Cruz, and then substitute William Agada, who saw a cunning drop of the shoulder followed by a strike towards the near post, again gobbled up by Kristijan Kahlina, before midfielder Diogo Gonçalves equally saw a close effort saved by the Charlotte goalkeeper, condemning Pablo Mastroeni's charges to a second defeat in as many weekends, just the club's 15th back-to-back losses in 172 all-time Claret-and-Cobalt games coached by the former USMNT / MLS veteran.

The result leaves RSL currently rooted in 10th place in the West Table, with 31 points from 26 games played. Next up for the Claret-and-Cobalt is a return home for the visit of Minnesota United to America First Field on Saturday, August 23, with kickoff slated for 7:30 PM MT, as RSL kicks off a span where five of its next seven will be played on Utah soil prior to October 18 "Decision Day" at St. Louis.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY: CLT 1: 0 RSL

CLT: Idan Toklomati (Ashley Westwood) 35': A delightful inswinging free kick delivery from midfielder Ashley Westwood sailed all the way from the left-hand side and through the penalty area, before finding striker Idan Toklomati, who rose mightily amidst a wave of RSL bodies and guided a thumping header which nestled in the back of the net.

NOTES FROM CLT 1: 0 RSL

Bookings on Saturday night for midfielder Zavier Gozo and striker William Agada mean the RSL pair will be suspended and unavailable for selection for next week's visit of Minnesota United to America First Field, alongside USMNT international Diego Luna, serving out the second leg of his suspension from last weekend's 2-1 defeat away to New York Red Bulls.

RSL's all-time away record on artificial grounds now stands at 20 wins, 45 defeats, and 20 draws, encompassing 80 matches. In all competitions under current head coach Pablo Mastroeni, record stands at six wins, eight defeats, and three draws.

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (4-4-2): Rafael Cabral ©; Noel Caliskan, Brayan Vera, Justen Glad, Sam Junqua (Alex Katranis, 74'); Zavier Gozo (Johnny Russell, 85'), Pablo Ruiz (Braian Ojeda, 74'), Emeka Eneli, Diogo Goncalves; Rwan Cruz (William Agada, 62'), Victor Olatunji

Subs not used: Max Kerkvliet, Dominik Marczuk, Tyler Wolff, Ariath Piol, Philip Quinton

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

Charlotte FC (4-3-3): Kristijan Kahlina, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (Harry Toffolo, 78'), Tim Ream, Adilson Malanda, Nathan Byrne; Ashley Westwood ©, Brandt Bronico, Djibril Diani (Eryk Williamson, 79'); Kerwin Vargas (Liel Abada, 81'), Idan Toklomati, Wilfried Zaha

Subs not used: David Bingham, Andrew Privett, Nikola Petkovic, Nick Scardina, Brandon Cambridge, Jack Neeley

Head Coach: Dean Smith

Stats Summary: CLT / RSL

Shots: 12 / 19

Shots on Goal: 2 / 7

Saves: 7 / 1

Corner Kicks: 3 / 5

Fouls: 8 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

CLT: Wilfried Zaha (Yellow Card - 3')

RSL: Justen Glad (Yellow Card - 33')

RSL: Zavier Gozo (Yellow Card - 38')

RSL: Brayan Vera (Yellow Card - 70')

RSL: William Agada (Yellow Card - 87')







Major League Soccer Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.