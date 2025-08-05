Philadelphia Union Acquire Milan Iloski on Permanent Transfer

August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired forward Milan Iloski on a permanent transfer from FC Nordsjælland and will join the active roster following receipt of his ITC. Iloski has signed a contract through 2027 with an option for 2028.

To facilitate that move, the Union first acquired the number one position in the MLS Waiver Order for the claiming period that commenced on July 15, 2025, from CF Montreal, enabling the club to claim Iloski off waivers. In exchange, Montreal received the 21st spot in the waiver order a guaranteed $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and up to an additional $150,000 in conditional GAM.

"Milan is a dynamic, instinctive goal scorer who thrives in attacking transition," said Ernst Tanner, Sporting Director, Philadelphia Union. "His ability to convert goal chances is extraordinary and he has a willingness to defend. We look forward to integrating him into the team quickly."

Iloski, 26, has scored 10 goals and added one assist in just 14 appearances (three starts) for San Diego FC this season. In June, he made MLS history by scoring four goals in a 12-minute span against Vancouver Whitecaps FC, the fastest four-goal performance in league history.

Before joining San Diego, Iloski starred for Orange County SC in the USL Championship, where he tallied 43 goals and 11 assists in 70 matches over two seasons. In 2022, he earned the league's Golden Boot after leading the USL with 22 goals in 31 games.

A native of Escondido, California, Iloski played three seasons at UCLA, registering 23 goals and six assists in 46 appearances. He also spent time with Golden State Force and Ogden City SC early in his career before signing with Real Salt Lake as a Homegrown Player in 2020, making his debut on loan with Real Monarchs. In 2024, he spent time with Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjælland before returning stateside.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign forward Milan Iloski through the end of 2027 with an option for 2028, on August 5, 2025.

Name: Milan Iloski

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 163 lbs.

Born: July 29, 1999

Birthplace: Escondido, California

Hometown: Escondido, California

Citizenship: United States

Acquired: Philadelphia Union sign forward Milan Iloski on August 5, 2025.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.