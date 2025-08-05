Minnesota United FC vs. Atlético de San Luis Preview
August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Wednesday night as it plays its third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One game against LIGA MX side Atlético de San Luis. This year's edition of the North American tournament has a new format, with the stakes of each Phase One game being raised to a high level: The Loons could possibly advance to the Quarterfinals as one of the top-four MLS teams, on points, with a win in regulation.
MNUFC enters this match following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Club América, where Tani Oluwaseyi, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Carlos Harvey each scored down in Houston. A late equalizer by América sent the match into a shootout from the mark to determine the extra point, where the Loons ultimately fell 8-7 in the shootout. Hlongwane notably added to his Leagues Cup goals tally en route to helping Minnesota secure at least one point in front of a raucous crowd down in Houston. The Loons (4 pts.) are still in contention of a top-four spot in MLS' side of the Leagues Cup 2025 table entering Wednesday evening's contest.
From the opposing end, Atlético de San Luis (2 pts.) still remains mathematically within reach of progressing to the knockout stage on LIGA MX's end, but qualification into the Quarterfinals for the Mexican side is a tougher route. San Luis was handily defeated 4-0 in their first Phase One match by the Portland Timbers, but gained two crucial points following a 2-2 draw and the 4-1 shootout victory over Real Salt Lake on the weekend. Brazilian forward João Pedro brings years of experience from his time in the Italian Serie A, and he notably scored the opening goal against Salt Lake.
Both teams will certainly fight for all three points on Wednesday night under the Allianz Field lights. Minnesota can position themselves nicely with a regulation win. The Loons have now scored seven goals across their first two games of this year's tournament, and goal differential and goals scored could be key tiebreakers when Phase One comes to completion. San Luis will surely need a regulation win, or will very likely be sent home with any lesser a result.
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
None
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
08.06.2025 | Leagues Cup 2025 | Phase One, Match 3
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass)
2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 12-5-8 (44 pts. | MLS)
ASL: 1-2-0 (3 pts. | LIGA MX)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2025
- Minnesota United FC vs. Atlético de San Luis Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Leagues Cup Phase One Hosting Pumas UNAM - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Signs Defender Nyk Sessock - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Loans Midfielder Matthew Corcoran to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship - Nashville SC
- Matchday Guide: FC Cincinnati vs Chivas Guadalajara - Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Signs Cooper Sanchez to Homegrown Contract - Atlanta United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- FC Cincinnati Goalkeeping Stands out in Leagues Cup and a Newcomer Is Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Leagues Cup Phase One at Home Wednesday vs. Queretaro - Real Salt Lake
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Milan Iloski on Permanent Transfer - Philadelphia Union
- CF Montréal Acquires up to $250,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union - Club de Foot Montreal
- Charlotte FC Signs English Defender Harry Toffolo - Charlotte FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United FC vs. Atlético de San Luis Preview
- Minnesota Earns Point In Wild Leagues Cup Match Against Club AmÉrica
- Minnesota United FC at Club América Preview
- Minnesota United Grants Wish for MNUFC Fan Tommy Schweinitz
- Loons Score Four Goals in Resounding Victory over Querétaro FC