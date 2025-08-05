Minnesota United FC vs. Atlético de San Luis Preview

August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Wednesday night as it plays its third and final Leagues Cup 2025 Phase One game against LIGA MX side Atlético de San Luis. This year's edition of the North American tournament has a new format, with the stakes of each Phase One game being raised to a high level: The Loons could possibly advance to the Quarterfinals as one of the top-four MLS teams, on points, with a win in regulation.

MNUFC enters this match following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Club América, where Tani Oluwaseyi, Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Carlos Harvey each scored down in Houston. A late equalizer by América sent the match into a shootout from the mark to determine the extra point, where the Loons ultimately fell 8-7 in the shootout. Hlongwane notably added to his Leagues Cup goals tally en route to helping Minnesota secure at least one point in front of a raucous crowd down in Houston. The Loons (4 pts.) are still in contention of a top-four spot in MLS' side of the Leagues Cup 2025 table entering Wednesday evening's contest.

From the opposing end, Atlético de San Luis (2 pts.) still remains mathematically within reach of progressing to the knockout stage on LIGA MX's end, but qualification into the Quarterfinals for the Mexican side is a tougher route. San Luis was handily defeated 4-0 in their first Phase One match by the Portland Timbers, but gained two crucial points following a 2-2 draw and the 4-1 shootout victory over Real Salt Lake on the weekend. Brazilian forward João Pedro brings years of experience from his time in the Italian Serie A, and he notably scored the opening goal against Salt Lake.

Both teams will certainly fight for all three points on Wednesday night under the Allianz Field lights. Minnesota can position themselves nicely with a regulation win. The Loons have now scored seven goals across their first two games of this year's tournament, and goal differential and goals scored could be key tiebreakers when Phase One comes to completion. San Luis will surely need a regulation win, or will very likely be sent home with any lesser a result.

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

None

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. ATLÉTICO DE SAN LUIS

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

08.06.2025 | Leagues Cup 2025 | Phase One, Match 3

7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass)

2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 12-5-8 (44 pts. | MLS)

ASL: 1-2-0 (3 pts. | LIGA MX)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.