Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update
August 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO FIRE FC RETURNS FROM BYE WEEK READY TO FACE LAFC AT SEATGEEK STADIUM
Chicago Fire FC will welcome Los Angeles Football Club to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. on Saturday, August 9.
Chicago returns from a bye week coming off a significant 1-0 clean sheet win over Eastern Conference rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday night at Soldier Field. Forward Hugo Cuypers tallied his 14th goal of the season for Chicago - his fifth game-winning goal of the year - to help goalkeeper Chris Brady earn his seventh win of the year and second consecutive shutout victory. The result helped the Fire leap over the Red Bulls into ninth place in the East with a game in hand.
LAFC will return to league play following three matches against Liga MX sides in the 2025 Leagues Cup. Prior to the interleague tournament, the Black and Gold faced Western Conference foes Portland Timbers on Friday, July 25. Timbers midfielder Christhian Paredes tallied seconds before the end of the first half, and Canadian international Maxime Crépeau recorded his third clean sheet of the season to give his side a 1-0 win over the Angelenos on the road.
Saturday's matchup will only be the third all-time between the two sides since LAFC's inaugural 2018 season. The Fire hold the series lead, winning their first meeting 3-1 at SeatGeek Stadium on Sept. 29, 2018, before earning a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles the following season.
Chicago's match against LAFC is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. It will be transmitted locally on WLS 890 AM and wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish).
Game Information
CHICAGO FIRE FC (10-9-5, 35 points) vs. LAFC (10-6-6, 36 points)
Saturday, August 9, 2025
SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill.
All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. LAFC: (1-0-1)
Last Game vs. LAFC: Sept. 29, 2018 (3-1 W) - SeatGeek Stadium - Bridgeview, Ill. (Match Recap)
Last Game at LAFC: May 4, 2025 (0-0 D) - BMO Stadium - Los Angeles (Match Recap)
BY THE NUMBERS
2 - Goalkeeper Chris Brady recorded back-to-back shutouts against Montréal and New York before reaching the bye week. The stretch marks the first time since July of 2024 that Brady has two clean sheets in the row. Against LAFC, the Naperville native will look to repeat a feat he's done only once before: post three consecutive shutouts, like he did from July 8-15 against Nashville, Montréal and Toronto. He will have his work cut out for him against a Black and Gold side that features one of the best attacks in the league. But Brady and the Fire backline's newfound confidence - along with some possible post-Leagues Cup fatigue for LAFC - will be up to the task on Saturday.
3 - The Fire will seek three points in their third match against LAFC. In the first game against the Black and Gold, Djordje Mihailović and Nemanja Nikolić each recorded a goal and an assist to help Chicago win 3-1 at SeatGeek Stadium. It was a different story the following year: Mihailović and Nikolić both featured again, but it was Fire goalkeeper David Ousted's five saves that stole the show in a 0-0 draw in Los Angeles. LAFC will seek a maiden win against Chicago on Saturday, but the Men in Red will be ready get another three points at home.
9 - Saturday's match against LAFC will kick off a stretch of nine consecutive weeks with matches that could very well decide the Fire's postseason future. Of those nine games, six will be at home, starting with the Black and Gold on Saturday and wrapping up with an Eastern Conference clash against Toronto FC on October 4. Between then will come one of the most daunting tests of the season: a two-game road trip facing Supporters' Shield contenders Philadelphia and Miami in late August. But head coach Gregg Berhalter will have his Men in Red focused only on the game ahead against Los Angeles.
